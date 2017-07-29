Non-Resident Indians May Invest in Stocks as Per Regulations

New Delhi (ABC Live): Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can invest in India as per the following regulation of Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or issue of Security by a person resident outside India) Regulations, 2000 dated May 3, 2000 as amended from time to time:

As per Regulations 5(1), NRIs may invest in shares/Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS)/ Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs)/warrants/ partly paid up shares of an Indian company under Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Scheme, subject to the terms and conditions specified in Schedule 1. As per Regulations 5(3), a NRI may acquire securities or units on a Stock Exchange in India on repatriation basis under the Portfolio Investment Scheme, subject to the terms and conditions specified in Schedule 3.

iii. As per Regulations 5(3), a NRI may acquire securities or units on a non- repatriation basis, subject to the terms and conditions specified in Schedule 4.

As per Regulations 5(4), a NRI may purchase securities, other than those permitted in regulations 5(3), subject to the terms and conditions specified in Schedule 5. As per Regulations 5(7), a NRI may invest in exchange traded derivative contract, approved by SEBI from time to time out of INR funds held in India on non-repatriation basis, subject to the limits prescribed by SEBI. As per Regulations 5(9), a NRI may contribute foreign capital either by way of capital contribution or by way of acquisition/ transfer of profit shares in the capital structure of an LLP under FDI, subject to the terms and conditions specified in Schedule 9.

vii. As per Regulations 5(10), a NRI may acquire, purchase, hold, sell or transfer units of an Investment Vehicle, in the manner and subject to the terms and conditions specified in Schedule 11.

The investments made by NRIs as FDI and investments made by NRIs on stock exchange during the last three years and the current year are a under-

(Amount in Rupees crore)

Financial Year Investment by NRIs as FDI NRI investments in Stock Exchanges, India Purchases 2014-15 1054.11 12629.2 2015-16 1675.95 13406.0 2016-17 991.95 14889.3 April- May 2017 78.17 3420.75 Total 3799.59 44,345.25

This was stated by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs in written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.