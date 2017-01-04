New Delhi (ABC Live): Corporate Banks Defaulters List :The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday has directed Government of India to make public the names of entities, who are defaulters in paying their banks loans of Rs 500 crore or above in four weeks. A bench of Chief Justice TS Thakur and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud ... Read More »
Live News Report
-
Climate-Smart Agriculture Key to Food SecurityNew Delhi (ABC Live): Climate-smart agriculture (CSA); Between now and 2050, the world’s population will increase by one-third. Most of these additional 2 billion people will live in developing countries. ... Read More »
-
India Milk Producers to Get Bank Accounts by January 30, 2017
-
ICAR-NRRI Develops Mobile app riceXpert for Rice Growers
-
Corporate Banks Defaulters List to Be PublicNew Delhi (ABC Live): Corporate Banks Defaulters List :The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday has directed Government of India to make public the names of entities, who are defaulters ... Read More »
-
India Makes Cash Transactions Reporting Mandatory
-
RBI Sets Angel Fund Legal Framework
-
Europe Temperature Hikes by 2.5 Degree in 2016Geneva (ABC Live): Europe Temperature :A new analysis of European air temperature data from January through December 2016 confirms that 2016 is on track to be the region’s fourth warmest year ... Read More »
-
India, US Launch Clean Energy Finance Initiative
-
Rapid Methane Emissions Threatens Climate Change Mitigation
-
WHO Authenticates Ebola Vaccine rVSV-ZEBOVNew York (ABC Live): 23 December 2016 – Ebola Vaccine rVSV-ZEBOV : The United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) has said that an experimental Ebola vaccine has been found to ... Read More »
-
NITI Aayog Releases Health Outcomes index
-
India Constitutes Committee on e-pharmacies
-
Corporate Banks Defaulters List to Be PublicNew Delhi (ABC Live): Corporate Banks Defaulters List :The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday has directed Government of India to make public the names of entities, who are defaulters ... Read More »
-
Supreme Court Rules No Vote Seeking on Religion, Caste
-
ISRO Develops Indigenous Vertical Planetary Mixer
-
Corporate Banks Defaulters List to Be PublicNew Delhi (ABC Live): Corporate Banks Defaulters List :The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday has directed Government of India to make public the names of entities, who are defaulters ... Read More »
-
Supreme Court Rules No Vote Seeking on Religion, Caste
-
Israel Demolishes 1089 Palestinian Houses in 2016:UN
-
Russia,Turkey for Syria Support Earns UNSC SaluteNew York (ABC Live):Syria Support : The United Nations Security Council today unanimously adopted a resolution welcoming and supporting the efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and jump ... Read More »
-
Rule of Law Guarantees Sustainable Development
-
UNFPA Releases 10 Year Old Girls Dropout Data
-
India Decides to Allot Judge UID for Mapping Performance
-
Duty Of The Public Prosecutor In The Criminal Justice System
-
Corporate Banks Defaulters List to Be PublicNew Delhi (ABC Live): Corporate Banks Defaulters List :The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday has directed Government of India to make public the names of entities, who are defaulters ... Read More »
-
Enemy Property Ordinance, 2016 Becomes Live
-
India Liberalizes its Passport Rule 1980
-
Supreme Court Rules No Vote Seeking on Religion, CasteNew Delhi (ABC Live) :The Supreme Court on Monday reiterated that the secular character of the India is an essential part of Indian democracy. The Apex Court ruled that candidates ... Read More »
-
United Nations Charter Imbibes Democracy Basics
-
Modi Tries to Get Good Governance Ideas from Red Tape
-
UN Condemns Baghdad Triple BombingsNew York (ABC Live):Baghdad Triple Bombings : The United Nations envoy for Iraq has strongly condemned today’s triple bombings in Baghdad in which large numbers of civilians were killed and ... Read More »
-
Russia,Turkey for Syria Support Earns UNSC Salute
-
Guterres Puts Peace First