Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa to Head Indian Air Force

New Delhi (ABC Live): Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa :The government of India on Saturday announced that Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa would be the 22nd Chief of the Indian Air Force.

It is worthy to mention that Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa is the sernior most officer serving the Indian Air force after present Chief of Indian Air force.

Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa would replace present incumbent Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha who retires at the end of this year.

Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa was commissioned into the fighter stream of Indian Air Force in June 1978. He has flown various types of fighter jets and is a qualified flying instructor. While commanding a fighter squadron in 1999 Kargil conflict, he undertook several night-time strike missions and was awarded Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) and Vayu Sena Medal (VM) for his gallant actions in the war.

Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa held several key operational and administrative appointments in his 37 years of career including Station Commander of a fighter base and as a leader of an Indian Military Training Team abroad. He has also served as Chief Instructor for air wing at the Defence Services Staff College, New Delhi. His appointments at the air headquarters include Assistant Chief of the Air Staff for intelligence and held the position of Senior Air Staff Officer for two operational Commands.

Before assuming the office of Vice of the Air Staff at Air HQ from Air Marshal Ravi Kant Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC on 1 June 2015, Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command. Air Marshal RK Dhir succeeded him as the AOC-in-C of South Western Air Command.[5]

Dhanoa was awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2015 by the President of India for his distinguished service.