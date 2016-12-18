India Army Gets China Border Experienced General

New Delhi (ABC Live): India Army :The government of India on Saturday Lt General Bipin Rawat as next the new Army Chief of Indian Army by superseding two senior most Lt Generals, Praveen Bakshi and P M Hariz.

Lt Gen Rawat is currently Vice Chief of Army Staff, will take over as the 26th Chief of Indian Army after Present incumbent General Dalbir Singh retires on December 31.

Lt General Bipin Rawat is an Infantry officer, having been commissioned in the Fifth Battalion of the Eleven Gorkha Rifles.

As per procedure laid down in statute books, the government of India has prerogative while deciding new Army Chief for Indian army keeping view the experience of Lt Gen Bipin Rawat of over 10 years in counter-insurgency operations and on the Line of Control, apart from serving on the China border, which India requires current situation prevailing around India.

It is pertinent to mention that in past the government had ignored seniority over suitability as per prevailing situations as it was happened in 1983 when General A.S. Vaidya was made Chief of Indian Army by overlooking then Lt Gen S K Sinha.

About General (Designated) Bipin Rawat

Born in a Rawat Rajput family serving army since generations, on commissioning from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ he joined the Battalion in Jan 1979 at ,Mizoram, in India.

He commanded the battalion in field area, during his tenure the Battalion was adjudged as the best Battalion in NEFA. He also commanded a brigade in counter-insurgency area and another one in United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo.

Lt Gen Bipin Rawat born in Pauri Garhwal, Uttrakhand. while commanding a Multinational Brigade in a Chapter VII mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC) has had a truly outstanding tour. Within two weeks of deployment in the DRC, the Brigade faced a major offensive in the East which threatened not only the regional capital of North Kivu, Goma, but stability across the country as a whole.

The situation demanded a rapid response and North Kivu Brigade was reinforced, where it was responsible for over 7,000 men and women representing nearly half of the total MONUC Force. Whilst simultaneously engaged in offensive kinetic operations against the CNDP and other armed groups, Brigadier Rawat (Now designated Genearl) carried out tactical support to the Congolese Army (FARDC), sensitization programmes with the local population and detailed coordination to ensure that all were informed about the situation and worked together in prosecuting operations whilst trying to protect the vulnerable population.

This hectic period of operational tempo lasted a full four months and during this time Brigadier (Now Gen) Rawat, his Headquarters and his international Brigade, were tested to the full, across the operational spectrum. His personal leadership, courage and experience were pivotal to the success that the Brigade achieved. Goma never fell, the East stabilized and the main armed group was motivated to the negotiating table and has since been integrated into the FARDC.