Know IPCC Format for GHG Emissions Inventory

Goa (ABC Live) : GHG Emissions Inventory : The data in the GHG emissions inventory is presented using the IPCC format (seven sectors presented using the Common Reporting Format, or CRF) as is all communication between Member States and the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Kyoto Protocol. The categories that make up the National Inventory are as follows:

1.Energy processing Covers GHG emissions generated by combustion activities (which account for 99% of emissions) such as energy sector industries (power plants, oil refineries, fuel transformation), transport, manufacturing and construction industries, and combustion in the residential, service and other sectors.

The remaining 1% are fugitive emissions from fuels.

1.A. Combustion activities

1.A.1. Energy sector: covering emissions from burning fuel in energy production industries and for fuel extraction.

1.A.2. Manufacturing and construction industries: covering emissions from industrial fuel burning. This includes combustion emissions for heat and electricity generation for use within the industries themselves.

1.A.3. Transport: covering emissions from the combustion and evaporation of fuels generated by all transport activities (excluding military transport). This includes emissions from civil aviation; road, rail and sea transport; and other transport activities, such as piping (compressors).

1.A.4. Other sectors: covering emissions from fuel combustion in the residential, commercial and institutional sectors, and in stationary installations and mobile machinery used in agriculture, forestry and fishing.

1.A.5. Others: covering all other emissions from fuel combustion not specified above, such as emissions from military activities.

1.B. Fugitive fuel emissions

1.B.1. Solid fuels: covering intentional and unintentional emissions from the extraction, processing, storage and transportation of solid fuels to the point of final use.

1.B.2. Oil and natural gas: covering fugitive emissions from all oil and natural gas activities such as equipment leaks, evaporation loss, ventilation, flaring and accidental emissions.

Industrial processes

This covers GHG emissions from industrial processes (excluding direct combustion emissions). The following industrial activities are included: 2.A. Mineral products 2.B. Chemical industry

2.C. Metal production

2.D. Other industries

2.E. Production of halocarbons

SF6 2.F. Use of halocarbons and SF6 2.G. Others

3.Use of solvents and other products This covers GHG emissions from a wide range of production processes and consumption involving organic solvents (such as in paints, dry cleaning and electronics) or processes using HFCs, PFCs, SF6, N2O or NH3.

4. Agriculture This covers GHG emissions from all activities directly or indirectly related to arable and livestock farming (excluding combustion activities in those sectors).

4.A. Enteric fermentation

4.B. Manure management

4.C. Rice cultivation

4.D. Agricultural land

4.E. Prescribed burning of savannahs

4.F. Field burning of agricultural residues

4.G. Others

5. Land-use change and forestry This covers emissions and absorptions (capture) of atmospheric CO2 resulting from changes in different carbon deposits related to land use and changes in land use and forestry (such as woodland, arable land, pastureland, etc.) and emissions of other greenhouse gases (CH4 and N2O) caused by forest fires.

These emissions and absorptions are calculated for the whole of Spain and are not broken down by autonomous region.

6. Waste This covers GHG emissions resulting from the processing and disposal of solid waste and the treatment of waste water.

6.A. Solid waste disposal on land

6.B. Wastewater handling 6.C. Waste incineration

6.D. Others: muck spreading, production of compost and biogas, and production of fuel from waste products.

7. Others This covers GHG emissions generated by the extraction of geothermal energy.