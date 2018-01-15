Day-1 Benjamin Netanyahu India Visit Yields Nine Agreements

New Delhi (ABC Live): Benjamin Netanyahu India Visit : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is no six days official visit in India. On Monday India and Israel singed nine MoUs/Agreements on various areas.

List of MoUs/Agreements signed during the visit of Prime Minister of Israel to India (January 15, 2018)

S.No. MoU / Agreement / LoI Exchanged by Indian side Israeli side 1 MoU on Cyber Security Cooperation between India and Israel Shri Vijay Gokhale, Secretary (ER) Mr. Yuval Rotem, Director General, MoFA, Government of Israel 2 MoU between the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Energy on Cooperation inOil and Gas Sector Shri Vijay Gokhale, Secretary (ER) Mr. Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India 3 Protocol between India and Israel on Amendments to theAir Transport Agreement Shri Rajiv Nayan Choubey, Secretary, Civil Aviation Mr. Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India 4 Agreement on Film-co-production

between India and Israel Shri N. K. Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Mr. Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India 5 MoU between the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH and the Centre for Integrative Complementary Medicine, Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Cooperation in the field of Research inHomeopathic Medicine Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH Mr. Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India 6 MoU between Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and the Technion- Israel Institute of Technology for cooperation in the field ofspace Dr. V. K. Dadhwal, Director of IIST Mr. Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India 7 Memorandum of Intent between Invest India and Invest in Israel Shri Deepak Bagla, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India Mr. Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India 8 Letter of Intent between IOCL and Phinergy Ltd. For cooperation in the area of metal-air batteries Shri Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, IOCL Mr. Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India 9 Letter of Intent between IOCL and Yeda Research and Development Co Ltd for cooperation in the area of concentrated solar thermal technologies Shri Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, IOCL Mr. Daniel Carmon, Ambassador of Israel to India