Indian Corporate World Spends Rs 9822 Crores under CSR

New Delhi (ABC Live):The CSR expenditure of companies is compiled development sector-wise as listed in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. The development sector-wise CSR spend of the companies on education and health for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16 is given in Table below. The Companies Act, 2013 already provides an institutional framework for the use of CSR funds by companies.

DEVELOPMENT SECTOR WISE CSR EXPENDITURE FOR FY 2014-15 AND FY 2015-16

CSR Expenditure ( in `Crores ) Sectors 2014-15 2015-16 Health/ Eradicating Hunger/ Poverty and malnutrition/ Safe drinking water / Sanitation 2246 3117 Education/ Differently Abled/ Livelihood 2728 3073 Rural development 1017 1051 Environment/ Animal Welfare/ Conservation of resources 1213 923 Swachh Bharat Kosh 121 355 Any other Fund 36 262 Gender equality / Women empowerment / Old age homes / Reducing inequalities 326 213 Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund 192 136 Encouraging Sports 160 95 Heritage Art and Culture 157 90 Slum area development 123 9 Clean Ganga Fund 19 3 Other Sectors ( Technology Incubator and benefits to armed forces, admin overheads and others* ) 465 497 Total Amount 8803 9822 Number of Companies for which data compiled 7334 5097 * not specified

This was stated by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.