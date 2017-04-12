Indian Corporate World Spends Rs 9822 Crores under CSR

New Delhi (ABC Live):The CSR expenditure of companies is compiled development sector-wise as listed in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. The development sector-wise CSR spend of the companies on education and health for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16 is given in Table below. The Companies Act, 2013 already provides an institutional framework for the use of CSR funds by companies.
DEVELOPMENT SECTOR WISE CSR EXPENDITURE FOR FY 2014-15 AND FY 2015-16
|CSR Expenditure ( in `Crores )
|Sectors
|2014-15
|2015-16
|Health/ Eradicating Hunger/ Poverty and malnutrition/ Safe drinking water / Sanitation
|2246
|3117
|Education/ Differently Abled/ Livelihood
|2728
|3073
|Rural development
|1017
|1051
|Environment/ Animal Welfare/ Conservation of resources
|1213
|923
|Swachh Bharat Kosh
|121
|355
|Any other Fund
|36
|262
|Gender equality / Women empowerment / Old age homes / Reducing inequalities
|326
|213
|Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund
|192
|136
|Encouraging Sports
|160
|95
|Heritage Art and Culture
|157
|90
|Slum area development
|123
|9
|Clean Ganga Fund
|19
|3
|Other Sectors ( Technology Incubator and benefits to armed forces, admin overheads and others* )
|465
|497
|Total Amount
|8803
|9822
|Number of Companies for which data compiled
|7334
|5097
* not specified
This was stated by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.