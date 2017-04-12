ABC Breaking News

Indian Corporate World Spends Rs 9822 Crores under CSR

Posted by: Pankaj Gupta April 12, 2017 in Business, Investigative News Comments Off on Indian Corporate World Spends Rs 9822 Crores under CSR

New Delhi (ABC Live):The CSR expenditure of companies is compiled development sector-wise as listed in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. The development sector-wise CSR spend of the companies on education and health for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16 is given in Table below.  The Companies Act, 2013 already provides an institutional framework for the use of CSR funds by companies.

DEVELOPMENT SECTOR WISE CSR EXPENDITURE FOR FY 2014-15 AND FY 2015-16

CSR Expenditure ( in `Crores )
Sectors 2014-15 2015-16
Health/ Eradicating Hunger/ Poverty and malnutrition/ Safe drinking water / Sanitation 2246 3117
Education/ Differently Abled/ Livelihood 2728 3073
Rural development 1017 1051
Environment/ Animal Welfare/ Conservation of resources 1213 923
Swachh Bharat Kosh 121 355
Any other Fund 36 262
Gender equality / Women empowerment / Old age homes / Reducing inequalities 326 213
Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund 192 136
Encouraging Sports 160 95
Heritage Art and Culture 157 90
Slum area development 123 9
Clean Ganga Fund 19 3
Other Sectors ( Technology Incubator and benefits to armed forces, admin overheads and others* ) 465 497
Total  Amount 8803 9822
Number of Companies for which data compiled 7334 5097
 

* not specified

This was stated by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Tagged with:

About Pankaj Gupta

Pankaj Gupta is Charted Accountant by profession reports on Business and Industry for ABC Live since 2006 and remained instrumental in shaping ABC News & Info Services, the parent company owning, the ABC Live.

Comments are closed.

All copy Rights reserved with www.abclive.in
ABC Future Media: ABC Live is an online news venture of ABC News & Info Services