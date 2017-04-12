ABC Breaking News

NMPB Grants Subsidies on Medicinal Plants Cultivation

Posted by: Jatinder Kaur April 12, 2017 in India News

New Delhi (ABC Live): NMPB :As per information of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), an organization under Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of India, estimated more than 8,000 species of herbs / medicinal plants are found in India.

The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH is presently implementing following schemes to encourage farming / cultivation, conservation and promotion of medicinal  & herbal plants throughout the country:

  1. Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission (NAM).  Under ‘Medicinal

Plants’ component of the NAM scheme the large scale farming / cultivation of medicinal plants is being supported.  As per the scheme guidelines, the support is being provided for:

(i)        Cultivation of prioritized medicinal plants on farmer’s land

(ii)        Establishment of nurseries for supply of quality planting material

(iii)        Post-harvest management

(iv)        Primary processing, marketing infrastructure etc.

(v)        Providing subsidy to farmers @ 30%, 50% and 75% based on cost of cultivation.

  1. Central Sector Scheme on “Conservation, Development and Sustainable Management of

Medicinal Plants”.  Under the scheme, the project based support is being provided for:

(i)                 In-situ conservation through development of Medicinal Plants Conservation and Development Areas (MPCDAs)

(ii)               Ex-situ conservation through establishment of herbal gardens

(iii)             Linkages with Joint Forest Management Committees (JFMCs) / Panchayats / Van Panchayats / Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) / Self Help Groups (SHGs)

(iv)             IEC activities (Training / workshops and Seminars etc.)

(v)            Research & Development etc.

This information was given by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik in  reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

About Jatinder Kaur

Jatinder Kaur, Editor-in- Chief, ABC Live, writies on Health and Social issues for ABC Live since 2006. She remained instrumental in shaping ABC News & Info Services, the parent company owning, the ABC Live and took charge of ABC Live as Editor-in- Chief in March, 2015 from Our founder Dinesh Singh Rawat.

