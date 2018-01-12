Breaking News

Five High Courts Get New Chief Justices

Dinesh Singh Rawat January 12, 2018 Legal news Comments Off on Five High Courts Get New Chief Justices 92 Views

New Delhi (ABC Live): High Courts : Five High Courts of India may soon get new Chief Justices with the Supreme Court Collegium’s recent recommendations.

As per information the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended that name of  Calcutta High Court Acting Chief Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya be transferred to the Delhi High Court as the Chief Justice to replace Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal.

Further, Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, has been recommended as Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief.

Justice Surya Kant of Punjab and Haryana High Court has been recommended to be appointed as the new Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Abhilasha Kumari of Gujarat High Court has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. Collegium also recommended the name of Acting Chief Justice of Kerala High Court  Justice Antony Dominic as the Chief Justice of Kerala.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Indu Malhotra has become the first woman Supreme Court lawyer to be recommended to be appointed as a Supreme Court Judge from the bar. Uttarakhand Chief Justice K.M. Joseph’s name also features in the list of recommendation.

Tags

About Dinesh Singh Rawat

Dinesh Singh Rawat Writes investigative and Geopolitics news.

Check Also

International Criminal Court Bats for its Warrants of Arrest

New York (ABC Live): International Criminal Court ; Omar Al Bashir recently travelled to countries that …

All copy Rights reserved with www.abclive.in
ABC Future Media: ABC Live is an online news venture of ABC News & Info Services