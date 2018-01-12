Five High Courts Get New Chief Justices

New Delhi (ABC Live): High Courts : Five High Courts of India may soon get new Chief Justices with the Supreme Court Collegium’s recent recommendations.

As per information the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended that name of Calcutta High Court Acting Chief Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya be transferred to the Delhi High Court as the Chief Justice to replace Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal.

Further, Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, has been recommended as Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief.

Justice Surya Kant of Punjab and Haryana High Court has been recommended to be appointed as the new Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Abhilasha Kumari of Gujarat High Court has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. Collegium also recommended the name of Acting Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Justice Antony Dominic as the Chief Justice of Kerala.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Indu Malhotra has become the first woman Supreme Court lawyer to be recommended to be appointed as a Supreme Court Judge from the bar. Uttarakhand Chief Justice K.M. Joseph’s name also features in the list of recommendation.