Public Comments on Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules

New Delhi (ABC Live): Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules :The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has invited comments on the draft notification of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules), 2016.

The Ministry will be notifying the proposed draft Rules in the Gazette of India for public information. Any interested person can make any suggestion on the said draft rules in writing for consideration of the Central Government to the Deputy Secretary, Animal Welfare Division, Ministry of , Forest and Climate Change, Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, New Delhi, within 30 days of such publication of the Rules.Environment

Interacting with mediapersons here today, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Anil Madhav Dave, said that till now there were no Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules in the country on the breeding, sale and purchase of dogs. The Minister expressed the hope that the shops and sale and purchase of dogs will be made online.

Objective of the Rules:

The objective of the Rules is to make dog breeders and their marketers accountable and to prevent infliction of any cruelty in this process. There were also no specific rules, or guidelines for mandatory registration of breeders and establishments and requirements to be met by such breeders. Dog breeding and their marketing trade also mushroomed all around. At times, some cruelty has been caused in breeding and marketing of dogs, with little or no accountability.

Process: The proposed Rules provide as under:-

(i) It will be mandatory for all dog breeders and the dog breeding establishments to register themselves with the State Animal Welfare Board of the respective State Governments.

(ii) It defines the breeding requirements/conditions for sale.

(iii) It defines the requirements to be met by the breeders and the establishments used for breeding, or housing dogs, such as health-related requirements, housing facilities, manner of housing dogs, conditions for sale, breeding, micro-chipping, vaccination etc.

(iv) An inspector authorised by the State Board can inspect the establishment.

(v) It is mandatory for dog breeders to maintain proper records of both male and female dogs, their breed, micro-chip number, number of litters, sale, purchase, death, rehabilitation etc.

(vi) Every dog breeder is required to submit yearly report to the State Board regarding animals sold, traded, bartered, brokered, given away, boarded or exhibited during previous year or any other information asked for by the State Board

Violation of Rules: Non-compliance of the proposed Rules will lead to cancellation of the registration of the dog breeder.

The Ministry has implemented Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 to prevent infliction of unnecessary pain, or suffering on animals.

Click Here to See Notification: