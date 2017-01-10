WMO Tags Year 2016 as Extreme Weather Year

Hong Kong (ABC Live): Extreme Weather Year : According to the World Meteorological Organization’s preliminary assessment, 2016 is very likely to be the world’s warmest year on record. Over the Arctic, with unusually high air and sea surface temperatures, the sea ice extent based on satellite observations was well below average throughout the year with seven months (up to November 2016) hitting a record low.

Various Extreme Weather Year events wreaked havoc in many parts of the world in 2016, including heatwaves in Africa, southeast Asia and Middle East, damaging wildfire in Canada and Tasmania, cold spells in southern China and the eastern United States, drought in southern Africa, northern South America, Central America and the Caribbean, Vietnam, parts of India, Indonesia, the Philippines, various islands of the tropical western Pacific, Ethiopia and parts of eastern Australia, extreme rainfall and flooding in Yangtze and Beijing regions of China, Sri Lanka, India, western Europe, Niger river basin and Australia, and severe damages and heavy casualties due to tropical cyclones in Haiti, Cuba, the Bahamas, China, the Korean Peninsula and the east coast of the United States.

Over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, the strongest and longest El Niño event since 1950 weakened steadily during the early months of 2016, with sea surface temperatures returning to ENSO-neutral conditions in May and becoming slightly below normal towards the end of the year.

The weather in Hong Kong was also warmer than usual in 2016 with an annual mean temperature of 23.6 degrees, 0.3 degree above the 1981-2010 normal[1] (or 0.6 degree above the 1961-1990 normal) and among the seventh warmest since records began in 1884. In particular, the mean temperatures for summer (June to August) and autumn (September to November) ranked the third highest and fifth highest respectively on record.

For high temperatures, there were 38 Very Hot Days and 36 Hot Nights in Hong Kong in 2016, ranking the highest and the second highest on record respectively. The highest temperature recorded at the Hong Kong Observatory in the year was 35.6 degrees on 9 July.

For low temperatures, the number of Cold Day in the year was 21 days, 4 days more than the 1981-2010 normal. The lowest temperature recorded at the Hong Kong Observatory in the year was 3.1 degrees on 24 January.

The year 2016 brought more rain than normal in Hong Kong. With a record-breaking autumn rainfall of 1078.8 millimetres, the annual total rainfall amounted to 3026.8 millimetres, a surplus of 26 percent comparing to the 1981-2010 normal of 2398.5 millimetres (or about 37 percent above the 1961-1990 normal) and ranking the ninth highest on record.

On 19 October, torrential rain induced by the combined effect of a tropical cyclone (Sarika) and the northeast monsoon necessitated the issuance of the first ever Black Rainstorm Warning in October since the Rainstorm Warning System commenced operation in 1992. The number of days with thunderstorms reported in Hong Kong was 52 days in 2016, about 13 days more than the 1981-2010 normal.