USEPA to Join National Air Quality Monitoring Programme

New Delhi (ABC Live): USEPA :Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in association with State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) / Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) monitors air quality across the country under National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP). The NAMP network comprises of 680 monitoring stations located in 300 cities/towns covering 29 states and 6 union territories. State-wise details of funds released to various monitoring agencies during the years 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 for ambient air quality monitoring as operational and maintenance cost under National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP) (See Annexure).

United States Environment Protection Agency (USEPA) proposal regarding monitoring of air quality in the country largely entails exchange of technical expertise. Technical discussion with USEPA in this regard is an ongoing process and two meetings with USEPA in regard have already been held.

The Government has formulated the environmental regulations and statutes for management and control of pollution. The Government has also laid down National Ambient Air Quality standards and notified 115 emission/effluent standards for 104 different sectors of industries, besides 32 general standards for ambient air. The compliance and implementation of these provisions and standards by the polluting industries is mandatory and binding. In so far as scheme for abatement of pollution is concerned, it allows for participation of Public as well as Private Sector.”

This information was given by Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Anil Madhav Dave, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

Details of Payment Released to Various Monitoring Agencies under National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP)

S.No. Name of Monitoring Agency 2013-14 (Amount in Rs.) 2014-15 (Amount in Rs.) 2015-16 (Amount in Rs.) 2016-17 (Amount in Rs.) 1. Andhra Pradesh SPCB 8450000 7666250 – – 2. Assam SPCB 8690000 7842500 – – 3. Chandigarh PCC 1986667 – – 4113833 4. Chhattisgarh ECB – – 1526250 – 5. Gujarat SPCB 3809583 – – – 6. Goa SPCB 8882500 7125000 7789333 – 7. Jharkhand SPCB – – – – 8. Himachal Pradesh SEP & PCB 5578333 – 10128333 – 9. Karnataka SPCB – 354167 6749583 – 10. Kerala SPCB – 6474167 – – 11. Maharashtra SPCB 7467083 – – 16316919 12. Meghalaya SPCB 2297500 – 7845833 – 13. Madhya Pradesh SPCB – – – 7984417 14. Mizoram SPCB 5931667 1765000 5413333 4253333 15. Nagaland SPCB 1360000 906667 – 3658667 16. Orissa SPCB – 5734583 – 5872500 17. Punjab SPCB – 7795417 – – 18. Puducherry – – – 5110333 19. Rajasthan SPCB – – 4218750 – 20. Tamil Nadu SPCB 4399166 2358333 – – 21. Uttar Pradesh SPCB 9586667 – 7263333 – 22. Uttarakhand EP&PCB 3694334 – 4085833 – 23. NEERI – 7047000 13612000 22288000 24. IIT Kanpur 450000 3709378 – –

Note:- SPCB – State Pollution Control Board, SEP&PCB – State Environment Protection & Pollution Control Board, EP& PCB – Environment Protection & Pollution Control Board, PCC – Pollution Control Committee. NEERI is at present monitoring in 6 cities in 5 different states/Union territories namely Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.