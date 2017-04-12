USEPA to Join National Air Quality Monitoring Programme

New Delhi (ABC Live): USEPA :Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in association with State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) / Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) monitors air quality across the country under National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP). The NAMP network comprises of 680 monitoring stations located in 300 cities/towns covering 29 states and 6 union territories. State-wise details of funds released to various monitoring agencies during the years 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 for ambient air quality monitoring as operational and maintenance cost under National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP) (See Annexure).
United States Environment Protection Agency (USEPA) proposal regarding monitoring of air quality in the country largely entails exchange of technical expertise. Technical discussion with USEPA in this regard is an ongoing process and two meetings with USEPA in regard have already been held.
The Government has formulated the environmental regulations and statutes for management and control of pollution. The Government has also laid down National Ambient Air Quality standards and notified 115 emission/effluent standards for 104 different sectors of industries, besides 32 general standards for ambient air. The compliance and implementation of these provisions and standards by the polluting industries is mandatory and binding. In so far as scheme for abatement of pollution is concerned, it allows for participation of Public as well as Private Sector.”
This information was given by Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Anil Madhav Dave, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.
Annexure
Details of Payment Released to Various Monitoring Agencies under National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP)
|S.No.
|Name of Monitoring Agency
|2013-14
(Amount in Rs.)
|2014-15
(Amount in Rs.)
|2015-16
(Amount in Rs.)
|2016-17
(Amount in Rs.)
|1.
|Andhra Pradesh SPCB
|8450000
|7666250
|–
|–
|2.
|Assam SPCB
|8690000
|7842500
|–
|–
|3.
|Chandigarh PCC
|1986667
|–
|–
|4113833
|4.
|Chhattisgarh ECB
|–
|–
|1526250
|–
|5.
|Gujarat SPCB
|3809583
|–
|–
|–
|6.
|Goa SPCB
|8882500
|7125000
|7789333
|–
|7.
|Jharkhand SPCB
|–
|–
|–
|–
|8.
|Himachal Pradesh SEP & PCB
|5578333
|–
|10128333
|–
|9.
|Karnataka SPCB
|–
|354167
|6749583
|–
|10.
|Kerala SPCB
|–
|6474167
|–
|–
|11.
|Maharashtra SPCB
|7467083
|–
|–
|16316919
|12.
|Meghalaya SPCB
|2297500
|–
|7845833
|–
|13.
|Madhya Pradesh SPCB
|–
|–
|–
|7984417
|14.
|Mizoram SPCB
|5931667
|1765000
|5413333
|4253333
|15.
|Nagaland SPCB
|1360000
|906667
|–
|3658667
|16.
|Orissa SPCB
|–
|5734583
|–
|5872500
|17.
|Punjab SPCB
|–
|7795417
|–
|–
|18.
|Puducherry
|–
|–
|–
|5110333
|19.
|Rajasthan SPCB
|–
|–
|4218750
|–
|20.
|Tamil Nadu SPCB
|4399166
|2358333
|–
|–
|21.
|Uttar Pradesh SPCB
|9586667
|–
|7263333
|–
|22.
|Uttarakhand EP&PCB
|3694334
|–
|4085833
|–
|23.
|NEERI
|–
|7047000
|13612000
|22288000
|24.
|IIT Kanpur
|450000
|3709378
|–
|–
Note:- SPCB – State Pollution Control Board, SEP&PCB – State Environment Protection & Pollution Control Board, EP& PCB – Environment Protection & Pollution Control Board, PCC – Pollution Control Committee. NEERI is at present monitoring in 6 cities in 5 different states/Union territories namely Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.