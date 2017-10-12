UN Observes International Disaster Reduction Day 2017

Related Articles Mystery Behind The Assassination of Mahatma Gandhi

New York (ABC Live):International Disaster Reduction Day 2017 :The International Day for Disaster Reduction was started in 1989, after a call by the United Nations General Assembly for a day to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction.

Held every 13 October, the International Disaster Reduction Day 2017 celebrates how people and communities around the world are reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the importance of reining in the risks that they face.

The 2017 campaign seeks to raise global awareness about effective actions, policies and practices taken to reduce exposure to disaster risk at the community level, thereby contributing to saving homes and livelihoods.

This is a considerable challenge which can be accomplished only through coordination, cooperation and collaboration among many stakeholders.

Last year saw the launch of the “Sendai Seven” campaign by UNISDR, centred on the seven targets of the Sendai Framework, the first of which is reducing disaster mortality. The campaign seeks to create a wave of awareness about actions taken to reduce mortality around the world. T

he Sendai Seven Campaign is an opportunity for all, including governments, local governments, community groups, civil society organisations, the private sector, international organisations and the UN family, to promote best practices at the international, regional and national level across all sectors, to reduce disaster risk and disaster losses.

This year’s target is focussed on prevention, protection and reducing the number of people affected by disasters.