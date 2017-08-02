Legal Metrology Rules Mandates MRP on Medical Devices

New Delhi (ABC Live):Legal Metrology Rules : Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today, informed that it would become mandatory for medical devices to print/label MRP on the packages.

Shri Mandaviya stated that Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has made amendments to the Legal Metrology Rules, Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 making these rules applicable to medical devices, on one hand, and to e-commerce companies, on the other. These rules shall be applicable from 01.01.2018, he added.

Further, the Minister stated that the Legal Metrology Rules, 2011 provide that every package shall bear the name, address, telephone number, e-mail address of the person who can be or the office which can be contacted, in case of consumer complaints.

Legal metrology is the application of legal requirements to measurements and measuring instruments

Very often, small errors in either direction average out over a large number of measurements. But biased errors can create considerable financial prejudice – for example, inaccurate measurements of oil at each of the many transaction points from the oil well to the end consumer can have serious economic consequences.

As another example of the importance of measurement, incorrect radiation doses in cancer treatment can have a critical effect on our health.

Legislation on measurements and measuring instruments is required in all these cases, as well as when there is a need to protect both the buyer and the seller in a commercial transaction, or where measurements are used to apply a sanction. Virtually all countries provide such protection by including metrology in their legislation – hence the term “legal metrology”.