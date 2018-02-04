Know the Legal Framework Governing Broiler Chickens

New Delhi (ABC Live): Legal Framework Governing Broiler Chickens : Since the last four decades the poultry business has been a backyard affair, but today, it has expanded into a massive industry. Broiler chickens are bred and raised to gain maximum body weight in the shortest period of time.

Birds are bred through trait selection in order to achieve maximum weight with maximum feed conversion ratio36, with little regard for the welfare of the bird. Rapid growth of muscle on an infantile skeletal structure makes the broilers prone to joint, bone and ligament disorders.

As a result, these birds suffer from leg deformities and lameness. The welfare implications for caging broilers raise several welfare concerns as observed in battery cages for layers.

Therefore, the usage of broiler battery cages should be discontinued and the system of cage-free rearing ought to be preferred with improvements in stocking density, feed, and hygiene. The entire process from housekeeping to transport to slaughter must be made humane.

Legal Framework Governing Broiler Chickens

Rule 3 of the PCA (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, prohibits the slaughter of any animal except in recognised or licensed houses. Whereas rule 6 provides for several conditions pre and post slaughter, including ―rule 6(1) No animal shall be slaughtered in a slaughter house in sight of other animals‖ and ―rule 6(2) No animal shall be administered any chemical, drug or hormone before slaughter except drug for its treatment for any specific disease or ailment.

Further, it prescribes required infrastructure of slaughter houses. All of which have also been included in the FSS Regulations, 2011, which is a comprehensive set of regulations.

The regulations prescribe standards for slaughter house infrastructure, location of premises, sanitary practices, equipment and machinery to be utilised, personal hygiene, pre-slaughter handling, transport and space requirement during transport, humane slaughter methods, and sanitary requirements for meat processing units.

It is pertinent that the incidence of diseases is markedly reduced in slower growing broiler chicken strains. France has produced ―Label Rouge‖ chickens. These chickens reach slaughter weight at 12 weeks, and suffer substantially lower incidences of leg disease, low mortality rates despite having a grow-out period that is twice as long as conventional broiler chickens.

The trend for using slow-growing chickens may also be seen in United Kingdom as well as the United States of America. Therefore, slower growing chicken strains may be promoted for broiler production. It is desirable that early steps are taken to notify regulations to ensure that trait selection is not only for production of healthy broiler chickens but also welfare centric.

It is a matter of concern that there is no regulation with respect to stocking density and other housing conditions. The minimum floor space available per bird should be an important factor in calculation of maximum stocking density.

It is expected that the AWBI acting pro–actively will look into all the issues of welfare of animals including the broilers, on similar lines as in egg – laying hens rules. The regulations for housing and stocking 21 density of broiler birds along with relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Broiler Chickens) Rules, 2017 are recommended.

On perusal of the 1978 Rules, as well as the FSS Regulations, 2011, it is found that the procedures and standards prescribed in these laws are satisfactory. Once the appropriate authority ensures the strict compliance of these rules and regulations the object will stand achieved.

To ensure the same failure on the part of the official concerned shall render him personally responsible, as if it was a dereliction of duty.

On perusal of the Slaughter House Rules, 2001, as well as the FSS Regulations, 2011, it is found that the procedures and standards prescribed in these rules/regulations are satisfactory. However, these rules/regulations are violated blatantly in roadside meat shops and outlets.

The appropriate authorities shall ensure strict compliance of these laws by providing for personal responsibility of the concerned officer for a failure which may be treated as dereliction of duty, if so found. Additionally, a mechanism be developed for imparting training to butchers/slaughter men so that sanitary practices are followed during slaughter.