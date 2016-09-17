International Ozone Day Aims to Reduce HFCs

New York (ABC Live): International Ozone Day : Marking the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on countries to strengthen climate protection by reducing the use of hydrofluorocarbons.

“The world has changed since we last marked International Ozone Day,” said Mr. Ban in hismessage on the International Day, recalling that adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

“Now, we must turn ambition into action, and strengthen climate protection by harnessing the power of the Montreal Protocol [on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer] to make progress in slowing the near-term warming caused by hydrofluorocarbons [HFCs], the fastest growing of the greenhouse gases,” he added.

The UN chief noted that though HFCs were widely adopted as an effective alternative to products that were damaging the ozone layer, particularly those used in refrigeration and air conditioning, it is now scientifically proven that while HFCs have greatly reduced the threat to the ozone layer, they are an extremely potent greenhouse gas.

Highlighting that the reduction of the use of HFCs would bring considerable benefits as well as support the implementation of the Paris Agreement, the Secretary General called on the countries to take advantage of the next month’s meeting in Rwanda where discussions will be aimed at reaching a global consensus on phasing down HFCs under the Montreal Protocol.

He added that the use of the Montreal Protocol regime to phase down HFCs would complement efforts to reduce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions under the UNFCCC process.

“On this International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, let us remember how much has already been accomplished, and commit to do more to protect our atmosphere,” he said.

“By working together, we can build a safer, healthier, more prosperous and resilient world for all people while protecting our planet, our only home,” he concluded.

In 1994, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 16 September the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, commemorating the date of the signing, in 1987, of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.