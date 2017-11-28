India Hosts FIGI Digital Banking Access Symposium

Bangalore (ABC Live):FIGI Digital Banking Access Symposium : Innovation to expand digital financial inclusion in developing countries will be in focus at the first Financial Inclusion Global Initiative (FIGI) Symposium in Bangalore, India, 29 November to 1 December 2017.

Thought leaders in financial inclusion will convene in Bangalore to share insight into the latest developments in ‘mobile money’ market dynamics and related reforms to policy and regulation.

India’s Aadhaar unique biometric ID and associated policy reforms underpin the country’s new Unified Payment Interface, an initiative to accelerate the creation of digital transaction accounts, encourage the interoperability of digital wallets, and digitalize the Indian government’s payment of social security benefits.

FIGI is a three-year programme of collective action led by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the World Bank Group and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI), with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The initiative is designed to advance research in digital finance and accelerate digital financial inclusion in developing countries.

The first day of the FIGI Symposium will host a capacity-building event for regulators as well as meetings of FIGI’s three working groups. The remaining two days of the symposium will share information on developing countries’ latest innovations in digital financial services, looking into the key features of these innovations as they relate to business, technology and the evolution of national policy and regulatory environments.

What: First FIGI Symposium – bringing thought leaders together to advance digital banking access for the world’s millions of unbanked When: 29 November to 1 December 2017 Where: JW Marriot Hotel, Bangalore, India, hosted by the Ministry of Communications, India Why: Identify and review the latest innovations in digital financial services and related policy and regulatory reform, sharing knowledge and expertise to build and advance greater financial inclusion. Who: Leading policymakers, ICT regulators, central banks, mobile network operators, payment system organizations, standards bodies, international organizations and the fintech community.