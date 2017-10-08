ICAO Asks SARPs Compliance on DPRK Ballistic Missiles Testing

Montréal (ABC Live): SARPs Compliance : The ICAO Council today expressed its strong condemnation of the continued launching of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) over or near international air routes, which seriously threatens the safety of international civil aviation.

The ICAO Council urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to comply with the provisions of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, its Annexes, procedures, and relevant ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in order to prevent the recurrence of such potentially hazardous activities.

The Council considered the item during the first meeting of its 212th Session today, at ICAO’s Headquarters in Montreal.

It was noted that the DPRK missile launches had occurred over international air routes and without prior notice being given, causing significant concerns to the safety of international civil aviation in the region. It was further noted that in response to these incidents, the President of the Council had sent several letters to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to urge the country to comply with established international provisions.

As an ICAO Member State, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is expected to notify adjacent countries of any activity or incident arising from its territory which may pose risks to nearby civil aviation routes or operations. This would include matters such as volcanic ash clouds from local eruptions, or aerial testing which may affect civil aviation.

Today’s Council Decision drew reference to ICAO Assembly Resolution A32-6, Safety of Navigation, adopted in 1998