British Journalist Alison Smale As UN Communication

New York (ABC Live): Alison Smale : United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Alison Smale, a British journalist, to head the Organization’s Department of Public Information as Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications.

Ms. Alison Smale succeeds Cristina Gallach, of Spain, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her commitment and dedicated service to the Organization.

Chief of Bureau of The New York Times in Berlin since 2013, Ms.Alison Smale brings to the position almost 40-years of journalism experience gained in an international career that has included holding some of the most prestigious posts in the profession.

She has a proven track record as reporter, editor and senior leader. Appointed Executive Editor of the International Herald Tribune (IHT) Paris, in 2008, she is the first and only woman to have held that post.

Ms.Alison Smale went to the IHT in 2004 as Managing Editor from The New York Times, where she had been Deputy Foreign Editor since 2002, having joined The Times in 1998 as Weekend Foreign Editor.

Earlier in her career Ms. Alison Smale reported for United Press International and The Associated Press as Bureau Chief for Central and Eastern Europe, Vienna (1986-1998) and Correspondent, Moscow and Bonn (1983-1986, 1978-1983).

Ms. Alison Smale studied in Bristol, Munich and at Stanford University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in German and Politics, and an Master of Arts in Journalism. In 2009 she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Law from Bristol University.