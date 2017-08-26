Ethiopia and India Hosts 2017 Acting on the Call Conference

Addis Ababa (ABC Live): 2017 Acting on the Call Conference :Hosted by the governments of Ethiopia and India, the 2017 Acting on the Call conference is a meeting of Ministers and high level policy makers from both the public and private sectors from 24 countries.

The organization of this conference has been supported by many partner organizations such as USAID, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, NGOs as well as private sector actors. This conference is designed to:

Celebrate the progress to date

Share the best practices, lessons learned, and challenges

Identify the key steps in reaching the 2030 targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as it relates to the Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health.

This meeting will build upon the three previous Call-to-Action/ Acting-on-the-Call Conferences, specifically recalling the commitment made at the 2015 meeting in New Delhi.

Dr Flavia Bustreo, Assistant Director-General for Family, Women’s and Children’s Health, is representing WHO Director-General Dr Tedros at the conference. WHO has long been a champion of the child survival agenda, providing normative guidance and technical support to countries. Under the 2016-2030 Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health, WHO and partners are striving to ensure that children not only survive, but can thrive and transform their communities and societies.

Objectives of the Conference:

Highlight successful approaches to increasing the use of high-impact reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health interventions (RMNCAH) with equity, quality and sustainability.

Increase commitment from countries, private sector and NGOs to strengthen the system required to overcome the remaining key obstacles for maternal and child survival both within and outside the health sector.

Demonstrate global commitment and continued momentum to move forward towards the goal of ending preventable child and maternal deaths.