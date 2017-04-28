World Bank Sees Crude Oil Price $55 per Barrel in 2017

Washington (ABC Live):Crude Oil Price :The World Bank is forecasting higher prices for industrial commodities, principally energy and metals, in 2017 and next year.

The World Bank in its April Commodity Markets Outlook is holding steady its crude oil price forecast for this year at $55 per barrel, increasing to an average of $60 per barrel in 2018. Rising oil prices, supported by production cutbacks by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC states, will allow markets to gradually rebalance.

These oil price forecasts are subject to downside risks should the rebound in the U.S. shale oil industry be greater than expected.

Prices for energy commodities, which also include natural gas and coal, are projected to jump 26 percent this year and 8 percent in 2018. In line with oil price forecasts, natural gas is anticipated to gain 15 percent this year, led by a jump in U.S. prices. Coal is seen climbing 6 percent in 2017, due to earlier supply restrictions in China, which consumes half the world’s coal output.

Prices for non-energy commodities, which include agriculture, fertilizers, and metals and minerals, are forecast to increase in 2017, the first rise in five years. Metals prices are projected to jump 16 percent this year due to strong demand, especially from China, and supply constraints, including mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia and Peru.

As per Report , Prices for most industrial commodities strengthened further in the first quarter (q/q), while global agricultural prices remained broadly stable. Crude oil prices are forecast to rise to an average of $55 per barrel (bbl) in 2017 from $43/ bbl in 2016.

The oil forecast is unchanged since October 2016 and reflects balancing forces: upward pressure on prices from production cuts agreed by Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producing countries, and downward pressure from persistently high stocks, supported by the faster-than-expected rebound of the U.S. shale oil industry.

Metals prices are projected to increase 16 percent as a result of strong demand in China and various supply constraints, including labor strikes and contractual disputes in the case of copper, and environmental and export policies for nickel. Agricultural commodity prices, which gained 1 percent in the first quarter, are anticipated to remain broadly stable in 2017, with moderate increases in oils and meals and raw materials offset by declines in grains and beverages