Valentine Day UNEP Calls to End Relationship with Single Use Plastic

Goa (ABC Live): Valentine Day UNEP : As many countries prepare to mark Valentine’s Day, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is calling on people to end their “toxic relationship” with single-use plastic and find “new love,” with more environmentally sustainable options.

In It’s not me, it’s you, a short video for its #CleanSeas campaign, the UN environment wing takes a lighter look at the very serious problem of marine litter and urges everyone to give up the use of single-use plastic products such as disposable cutlery, water-bottles, food containers and shopping bags.

These environmentally unfriendly products ultimately end up in seas and oceans where they endanger fish, birds, turtles and other creatures who mistake it for food or become entangled.

Plastic waste has also entered the human food chain with health consequences that are not yet fully understood.

In addition to the impact on human and animal health, such pollution also hurt local businesses such as tourism, not only in areas where the pollutants originated but in far-away places, carried by ocean currents, and washing up on tiny Pacific islands and Arctic and Antarctic regions.

The UNEP’s #CleanSeas campaign aims to “turn the tide on plastic” by inspiring action from governments, businesses and individuals on ocean pollution.

A simple, conscious, switch to glass or metal tumblers or cups, or carrying a reusable shopping bag can have a lasting impact on ridding the planet from the menace.

 Find more information on the campaign and pledge your commitment to ‘break up’ with single-use plastics here.