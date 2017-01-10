UNSC Condemns Jerusalem Terrorist Attack

New York (ABC Live):Jerusalem Terrorist Attack :The Security Council has strongly denounced the terrorist attack in Jerusalem yesterday, in which four Israelis were killed and 15 injured.

In a press statement issued overnight, the Council “condemned in the strongest terms” the attack and “reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”

According to media reports, a truck rammed into a group of Israeli soldiers.

“Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” the 15-member body reiterated in the statement, underlining the need for those responsible for this reprehensible act of terrorism to be held accountable.‎

The Council also reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law.

The Council expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Israel and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

