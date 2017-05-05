UNFCCC All set to Organize Conference SB 46 in Bonn

New Delhi (ABC Live): Conference SB 46 :Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) are seeking opportunities to enhance observer engagement in the UN climate change process, thereby boosting the implementation of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

The Paris Agreement, which entered into force in November of last year, is designed to accelerate the transition to a low carbon economy and to help societies adapt to the inevitable impacts of climate change. To achieve these goals, governments need the full support of Non-Party (non-government) stakeholders, including cities, businesses, multilateral organizations and civil society.

The UNFCCC secretariat is organizing a special workshop during the UN Climate Change Conference SB 46 in Bonn (8 to 18 May 2017) focussing on the key contributions from such stakeholders.

The workshop will take place on Tuesday 9 May, from 15:00 to 19:00 (See here for more information on the background and mandate of the workshop)

The programme of the in-session workshop will reflect the content of more than 40 submissions received from Parties (individual governments and the EU), observer organizations and United Nations agencies. Submissions from Parties can be found on the online submission portal and submissions by non-Party stakeholders can be found on the dedicated webpage for SBI submissions. A summary is available here.

The workshop will open with a panel on how to enhance Party and non-Party stakeholder partnerships for effective engagement. Following the opening, participants will have the opportunity to join three breakout groups discussing:

Enhancing ambition of NDCs (Nationally Determined Contribution) and NAPs (National Adaptation Plans) through climate action, Expanding the scope of non-Party stakeholder contributions at the intergovernmental level or Diversifying modes of engagement at the intergovernmental level.

To encourage maximum participation, the secretariat will webcast, live and on demand, the workshop and enable virtual participation through other interactive tools such as Twitter and Facebook. All the necessary information to participate and follow the workshop will be available at the workshop webpage.

The discussions of the workshop will be captured in a report, which in turn will serve the Parties for their consideration in the subsequent contact group.