UNFCCC Alerts on Climate Change Gender Action Plan

New Delhi (ABC Live):Climate Change Gender Action Plan : The incoming Fijian COP23 Presidency and the UNFCCC Secretariat are inviting all countries that have not yet done so to nominate a national focal point for Gender and Climate Change prior to COP23, which will take place from 6-18 November in Bonn, Germany.

The gender focal point will assist with all gender-related decisions and mandates under the UNFCCC processes, including work to develop and implement the first Gender Action Plan at COP23.

The Chief Negotiator for the Fijian COP23 Presidency and the Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan, said that both the UNFCCC and the COP23 Presidency recognise the importance of the equitable involvement of women in sustainable development and the implementation of climate policies, including the Gender Action Plan.

“This is why we are pushing for decisive action to finalise the Climate Change Gender Action Plan at COP23. This is an important priority for us at the upcoming COP. We are committed to ensuring that women’s voices are heard because women are key agents of change in their communities,” she said.

“Our experience in Fiji and similar experiences around the world have shown that the increased participation of women in political discussions has led to a stronger response to the effects of climate change, as well as greater cooperation across political and ethnic divides,” she said.

The Ambassador also added that at COP23 the Fijian Presidency and the Government of Switzerland will host a special diner for female leaders.

All Heads of Delegations and CEOs of institutions engaged in climate change attending the climate summit are invited. The dinner will take place on 13 November, one the eve of Gender Day, which will take place at COP23 on 14 November.