UN Celebrates UN Television Day on 21st November

New York (ABC Live):UN Television Day : Today UN Television reports from all over the world – news footage direct from the latest humanitarian crisis; documentaries putting a human face to crucial issues of our time – human rights, peace and security, and development; live coverage of the UN Security Council as it responds to global crises, and of the annual General Assembly when world leaders gather at the organization’s New York headquarters.

The UN’s TV producers report from locations around the globe – from peacekeeping missions such as South Sudan and Haiti; from political missions in countries like Afghanistan and Colombia; and from the UN’s vast network of operations worldwide.

Launched in 1947, UN Television has won numerous awards: an Oscar for a short documentary on people with disabilities; an Emmy nomination for a documentary on Cambodia’s genocide trials; a human rights award for a profile of an act of courage in South Sudan; a prize for an animated feature on the environment that imagines an edible planet.

Check out our documentary series 21st Century, UN in Action, UN Stories and our special events presentations like this video with narration from UN Messenger of Peace Michael Douglas. Also visit our daily news package service UNIFEED and our 24-hour coverage on UN Webcast. UN Television also has a treasure trove of archival video and audio, marking iconic and historic moments from the last 70 years.