UN Secretary-General Condemns Uri Terrorists Attack

Posted by: Jatinder Kaur September 20, 2016 in India News

New York (ABC Live); Uri Terrorists Attack  :United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has condemned today’s militant attack in Uri, India-administered Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and to the Government of India.

“He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. The Secretary-General hopes that the perpetrators of this crime will be identified and brought to justice,” said Mr. Ban in a statement issued this evening by his spokesperson on the attack, which, according to media reports, left more than 15 soldiers dead and injured dozens of others.

“The United Nations is following developments closely and shares the concerns of people living in the region for peace,” said the statement, adding that Mr. Ban hopes that all involved will prioritize the re-establishment of stability and prevent any further loss of life.

Finally, the statement said the Secretary-General encourages all stakeholders to meet their respective responsibilities to maintain peace and stability.

The UN has long maintained an institutional presence in the contested area between India and Pakistan. According to the Security Council mandate given in resolution 307 of 1971, the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) observes and reports on ceasefire violations along and across the Line of Control and the working boundary between the South Asian neighbours in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as reports developments that could lead to ceasefire violations.

UNMOGIP currently comprises 41 military observers and a number of civilian staff members.

