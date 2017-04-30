UN Convention Bats for Preventive Anti-corruption Policies

New Delhi (ABC Live); Preventive Anti-corruption Policies :United Nations General Assembly vide its resolution 58/4 on 31 October 2003 had approved this resolution in United Nations Convention against Corruption.

The Chapter II and Article 5 of the United Nations Convention against Corruption on Preventive measures says, “Preventive anti-corruption policies and practices

Each State Party shall, in accordance with the fundamental principles of its legal system, develop and implement or maintain effective, coordinated anti-corruption policies that promote the participation of society and reflect the principles of the rule of law, proper management of public affairs and public property, integrity, transparency and accountability. Each State Party shall endeavour to establish and promote effective practices aimed at the prevention of corruption. Each State Party shall endeavour to periodically evaluate relevant legal instruments and administrative measures with a view to determining their adequacy to prevent and fight corruption. 4. States Parties shall, as appropriate and in accordance with the fundamental principles of their legal system, collaborate with each other and with relevant international and regional organizations in promoting and developing the measures referred to in this article. That collaboration may include participation in international programmes and projects aimed at the prevention of corruption.

Furthers , Article 6 says, “

Each State Party shall, in accordance with the fundamental principles of its legal system, ensure the existence of a body or bodies, as appropriate, that prevent corruption by such means as:

(a) Implementing the policies referred to in article 5 of this Convention and, where appropriate, overseeing and coordinating the implementation of Preventive Anti-corruption Policies ;

(b) Increasing and disseminating knowledge about the prevention of corruption.