New York (ABC Live): Terrorists Attack : Denouncing Monday’s attack on a Methodist church in western Pakistan, United Nations Secretary-General called for those behind the incident be held accountable.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Secretary-General Anthony Guterres “strongly” condemned theTerrorists Attack which occurred in the city of Quetta, which is also the capital of the Balochistan province in the country.

“He calls for the perpetrators of the Terrorists Attack to be brought to justice,” the statement added.

According to reports, at least nine people were killed in the suicide Terrorists Attack and many have been wounded.

In the statement, Mr. Guterres also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

According to information Militants stormed the church, which was packed with worshippers at the time, in the city of Quetta, some 65km (40 miles) from the Afghan border.

The Islamic State group has said it carried out the attack.

Two suicide bombers were stopped at the entrance to the church, Sarfraz Bugti, the Balochistan region’s home minister, said.

Had the men got any further, there could have been hundreds of casualties, he added.

Dozens of people are known to have been wounded in the attack, which took place during a Sunday service at Bethel Memorial Methodist Church.