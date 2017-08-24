Breaking News

UN Appoints Jane Connors As First Advocate for Sexual Exploitation Victims

Jatinder Kaur August 24, 2017 Investigative News, World Comments Off on UN Appoints Jane Connors As First Advocate for Sexual Exploitation Victims 84 Views

New York (ABC Live): Jane Connors : UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Jane Connors, Australian law professional and long-time human rights advocate, as the first United Nations advocate for the rights of victims of sexual exploitation and abuse.

The appointment is in line with the Secretary-General’s pledge – made in his report on Special measures for protection from sexual exploitation and abuse: a new approach – that the UN will put the rights and dignity of victims at the forefront of its prevention and responseefforts.

Ms. Jane Connors, currently International Advocacy Director, Law and Policy, for Amnesty International in Geneva, brings to the position a long and multi-faceted career in human rights advocacy, as well as human rights and humanitarian assistance in the academic, UN and civil society spheres.

As Victims’ Rights Advocate, Ms. Jane Connors will support an integrated, strategic response to victim assistance in coordination with relevant UN system actors.

She will work with government institutions, civil society, and national and legal and human rights organizations to build networks of support and to help ensure that the full effect of local laws, including remedies for victims, are brought to bear.

Before joining Amnesty International, she was Director of the Research and Right to Development Division at the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). She also worked in OHCHR’s Human Rights Treaties Division and as Chief of the Special Procedures Branch.

From 1996 and 2002, she was the Chief of the Women’s Rights Section in the Division for the Advancement of Women in the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs in New York.

About Jatinder Kaur

Jatinder Kaur, Editor-in- Chief, ABC Live, writies on Health and Social issues for ABC Live since 2006. She remained instrumental in shaping ABC News & Info Services, the parent company owning, the ABC Live and took charge of ABC Live as Editor-in- Chief in March, 2015 from Our founder Dinesh Singh Rawat.

Check Also

Nuclear Scientists Explore Groundwater in Drought-prone Sahel

New York (ABC Live):Groundwater in Drought-prone Sahel :An IAEA project shows that significant reserves of …

All copy Rights reserved with www.abclive.in
ABC Future Media: ABC Live is an online news venture of ABC News & Info Services