Two Indian Ports Get Green Port Tag

New Delhi (ABC Live); The Ministry of Shipping, as a part of its ‘Green Port Initiative’ has been emphasizing on use of renewable sources of energy to power Major Ports across the nation. The Ministry aims to set up 91.50 MW of solar energy capacity at the twelve Major Ports and 45 MW of wind energy capacity by the two Major Ports of Kandla and V. O. Chidambaranar. Major Ports have started the process of setting-up renewable energy projects by investing Rs.704.52 crores (Solar–Rs. 412.02 Cr and Wind–Rs. 292.50 Cr) in these projects.

When completed, these renewable energy projects will help in the reduction of carbon dioxide emission by 136,500 MT annually. These projects will also help to reduce cost of power purchased by utilization of renewable energy for power generation, resulting in estimated saving of Rs 75 crores annually, when fully commissioned.

The wind energy projects will be executed by two Major Ports namely Kandla Port and V.O. Chidambaranar Port. The total capacity of the wind energy projects is 45 MW out of which 6 MW has already been commissioned by Kandla Port.

A total of 15.20 MW of solar projects has also been commissioned with Visakhapatnam Port leading the way with 9 MW, while the other ports in which solar projects have been commissioned are Kolkata Port (0.06 MW), New Mangalore Port (4.35 MW), V.O. Chidambaranar Port(0.5 MW), Mumbai Port (0.125 MW), Chennai Port(0.1 MW), Mormugao(0.24 MW) & JNPT(0.82 MW). The remaining solar power projects will be commissioned phase wise and is expected to be completed by 2018.

It may be recalled that a MoU was signed between Indian Ports Association (IPA) and Solar Energy Corporation of India on the 15th of October, 2015 for the development of solar power projects at Major Ports. This is a new initiative by Major Ports which has been taken in line with the ‘Green Port Initiative’ policy of the Government of India.