Taiwan Travel Act Questions One China Policy

New York (ABC Live): Taiwan Travel Act : China has lodged solemn representations with the United States over a Taiwan Travel Act a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Wednesday passed the Taiwan Travel Act, which aims to encourage high-level visit exchange between the United States and Taiwan.

It is mention that the U.S. House of Representatives also passed the bill in January.

“China is strongly dissatisfied and has lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side,” spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing.

Now the U.S. Congress moved a step forward on promoting visits between the U.S. and Taiwanese officials at higher levels. On Wednesday, February 7, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations advanced the Taiwan Travel Act, after the House passed the bill on January 10.

The act will allow officials at all levels of the U.S. government to travel to Taiwan to meet their Taiwanese counterparts, permit high-level Taiwanese officials to enter the United States and to meet with U.S. officials and encourage the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, and any other instrumentality established by Taiwan, to conduct business in the United States.

Sen. Bob Corker, the chairman of the committee, reportedly said before voting that Taiwan is a friend and partner of the United States, who provides assistance to the U.S. in many ways. Sen. Bob Menendez said that the stability in the Taiwan Strait is a core national security interest for the U.S. and that the two share the same values of democracy and human rights.

If the bill passed by the Senate becomes law, it would mark a milestone in U.S.-Taiwan relations since 1979, when visits of high-level officials between the two sides switched to an unofficial basis. In 1979, Washington shifted diplomatic recognition from the Republic of China, better known as Taiwan today, to China, and ever since the U.S. has maintained unofficial diplomatic ties with Taiwan and a self-imposed restriction on high-level visits with Taiwan.

A major pro-independence Taiwan lobbying group FAPA said in a statement Wednesday that “the passage of the act continues the momentum of the signing into law of the National Defense Authorization Act on December 12 which, among other issues, lists the Taiwan Relations Act and the ‘Six Assurances’ as continuing US legal commitments.”

FAPA President Peter Chen concluded that “the U.S. and Taiwan are allies that share common values and the removal of these self-imposed restrictions will promote greater cooperation between the two nations and enhance mutual economic, political, and security interest.”