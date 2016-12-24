UNSC1988 Sanctions Committee Amends Its Sanctions List

New York (ABC Live): UNSC 1988 Sanctions Committee: On 23 December 2016, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) enacted the amendments specified with strikethrough and underline in the entry below to its List (the 1988 List) of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2255 (2015) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

TAi.011 Name: 1: AKHTAR 2: MOHAMMAD 3: MANSOUR 4: SHAH MOHAMMED

Name (original script): اختر محمد منصور شاه محمد

Title: a) Maulavi b) Mullah Designation: Minister of Civil Aviation and Transportation under the Taliban regime DOB: a) Approximately 1960 b) 1966 POB: Band-e-Timur village, Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Akhtar Mohammad Mansour Khan Muhammad b) Akhtar Muhammad Mansoor c) Akhtar Mohammad Mansoor Low quality a.k.a.: Naib Imam Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: Afghan SE-011697, issued on 25 Jan. 1988, issued in Kabul, Afghanistan (expired on 23 Feb. 2000) National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 25 Jan. 2001 (amended on 3 Sep. 2003, 18 Jul. 2007, 21 Sep. 2007, 1 Feb. 2008, 29 Nov. 2011, 23 Dec. 2016) Other information: Involved in drug trafficking as of 2011, primarily through Gerd-e-Jangal, Afghanistan. Active in the provinces of Khost, Paktia and Paktika, Afghanistan as of May 2007. Taliban “Governor” of Kandahar as of May 2007. Deputy to Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (TAi.024) in the Taliban Supreme Council as of 2009. Taliban official responsible for four southern provinces of Afghanistan. Following the arrest of Mullah Baradar in February 2010 he was temporarily-in-charge of the Taliban Supreme Council. Believed to be in Afghanistan/Pakistan border area. Belongs to Ishaqzai tribe. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 21 Jul. 2010. Reportedly killed in May 2016.

The 1988 List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/1988/materials.

The Consolidated United Nations Security Council Sanctions List is also updated following all changes made to the 1988 List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanctions/un-sc-consolidated-list.