SD Talks Special Series Setting the Rules of the Climate Game

New Delhi (ABC Live):SD Talks Special Series : In a few weeks, on 6-17 November, thousands of government delegates and leaders from all sectors of society will gather in Bonn, Germany, for the 2017 UN Climate Change Conference (COP23).

Under the Presidency of Fiji, the UN Climate Change secretariat with the support of Germany will host this annual meeting with one clear objective: making progress on the successful, inclusive and ambitious implementation of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. This includes negotiations on the implementation guidelines for transparent climate action under the agreement, as well as showcasing cooperative climate action, including on vulnerability and resilience, with examples from around the globe.

On Wednesday 27 September, a new edition of the SD Talks Special Series on Climate Change will explain the milestones and key challenges that lie ahead of COP23. On the panel of the live video discussion will be Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan, Chief Negotiator for the COP23 Presidency; Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for the Environment; and Halldór Thorgeirsson, UNFCCC Senior Director of Intergovernmental Affairs.

The panellists will present the latest developments ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference and will answer questions from the participants. To join the Sd Talk, register here.

