SC Rules No Insurance without Valid Pollution Certificate

New Delhi (ABC Live): Valid Pollution Certificate :The Supreme Court of India today ruled that from now on vehicle owners not having a valid pollution certificate will not be able to renew the insurance of their vehicles

On Thursday a bench led by Justice Madan B Lokur issued a direction to all insurance companies to ensure polluting vehicles stay off the roads….

Further the SC bench also directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure that all fuel refilling centres in the National Capital Region (NCR) have facilities of PUC centres.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India court granted four weeks’ time to the Government of India to implement the above said directions.

It is to mention that the direction was issued after SC-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) made suggestion while SC bench was hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist MC Mehta way back in 1985

EPCA had suggested the apex court that “It is recommended that the annual vehicle insurance scheme, which is mandatory for all vehicles, must be linked with a valid PUC certificate. All vehicles have to obtain insurance as there is a very stringent penalty involved, including imprisonment, , under the Motor Vehicles Act. At the time of obtaining insurance, the authorities should verify the PUC certificate from the RTO, after which insurance will be advanced or renewed,”