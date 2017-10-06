Saudi Arabia King Carries US Geopolitics Plan to Moscow

Related Articles Xiamen BRICS Summit Aims Stronger Partnership for Brighter Future

Moscow (ABC Live): US Geopolitics Plan : In latest in geopolitics circles happened when the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, arrived in Moscow on September 4 and would stay in Moscow till October 7.

As per information during the state visit of the King of Saudi Arabia to Moscow ,Russia might discuss cooperation in the field of economic and defense cooperation with the largest monarchy of the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia started preparing for the visit of the 81-year-old monarch, who rarely travels outside his country, several years in advance.

The parties meticulously discussed the agenda of the talks and took account of geopolitical factors.

President Putin said on October 4 during the Russian energy forum that he intends to discuss with the King of Saudi Arabia an opportunity to extend the agreement to reduce oil production with the OPEC countries. According to representatives of the Kremlin, issues of defense cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia are going to be discussed as well.

On October 5 of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Russian President Putin held one to one meeting in the Kremlin Palace.

Saudi Arabia’s investment in Russia has already amounted to $1 billion, but Russia intends to increase the amount further at least twice.

In September 2016, Russia and Saudi Arabia, which account for 25 percent of global oil production, signed an agreement on joint actions to maintain stability on the oil market. The agreement regulated actions between oil producing countries to cut their oil output, which made it possible to stabilize oil prices on the world market after their considerable decline. The work on the agreement opened new opportunities for Russia and Saudi Arabia in the field of economic cooperation.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) signed an agreement in 2015 to set up a $10 billion joint venture fund that has already made investment in agriculture, real estate, infrastructure and the oil and gas sector. The Russian administration hopes that the meeting between the Russian President and the King of Saudi Arabia will bring the relationship of the two countries to a qualitatively new level. Investments in a number of sectors of the Russian economy have been approved, including in large-scale projects.

Russia to take part in Saudi Arabia’s Vision-2030 reform plan

Both Leaders discussed Russia’s participation in the implementation of the Saudi reform plan known as Vision-2030, which was authored by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. The plan envisages the privatization of a share in the world’s largest oil company Saudi Aramco, the diversification of the country’s economy, which remains highly dependent on oil production and exports, as well as investments in energy, infrastructure and technology projects around the world.

Russia wants to sell military hardware to Saudis

The current talks in Moscow will determine the fate of the package of arms contracts, including the delivery of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems to Riyadh. Moscow has been trying to enter the Saudi arms market for ten years.

USA Sees Nothing unusual about King Salman’s visit to Russia

Meanwhile, the US State Department does not see anything unusual in the visit of Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud to Russia.

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert was asked during a recent briefing whether the United States was concerned about the recent moves of its staunch allies – Turkey and Saudi Arabia.