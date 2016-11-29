ABC Breaking News

India Amends Taxation Laws for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

Posted by: Dinesh Singh Rawat November 29, 2016 in India News, Legal Comments Off on India Amends Taxation Laws for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

New Delhi (ABC Live): Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana :Evasion of taxes deprives the nation of critical resources which could enable the Government to undertake anti-poverty and development programmes. It also puts a disproportionate burden on the honest taxpayers who have to bear the brunt of higher taxes to make up for the revenue leakage. As a step forward to curb black money, bank notes of existing series of denomination of the value of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 [Specified Bank Notes(SBN)] have been recently withdrawn the Reserve Bank of India.

Concerns have been raised that some of the existing provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) can possibly be used for concealing black money. The Taxation Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016 (‘the Bill’) has been introduced in the Parliament to amend the provisions of the Act to ensure that defaulting assessees are subjected to tax at a higher rate and stringent penalty provision.

Further, in the wake of declaring specified bank notes “as not legal tender”, there have been suggestions from experts that instead of allowing people to find illegal ways of converting their black money into black again, the Government should give them an opportunity to pay taxes with heavy penalty and allow them to come clean so that not only the Government gets additional revenue for undertaking activities for the welfare of the poor but also the remaining part of the declared income legitimately comes into the formal economy.

In this backdrop, an alternative Scheme namely, ‘Taxation and Investment Regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 2016’ (PMGKY) has been proposed in the Bill. The declarant under this regime shall be required to pay tax @ 30% of the undisclosed income, and penalty @10% of the undisclosed income. Further, a surcharge to be called ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Cess’ @33% of tax is also proposed to be levied. In addition to tax, surcharge and penalty (totaling to approximately 50%), the declarant shall have to deposit 25% of undisclosed income in a Deposit Scheme to be notified by the RBI under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Deposit Scheme, 2016’. This amount is proposed to be utilised for the schemes of irrigation, housing, toilets, infrastructure, primary education, primary health, livelihood, etc., so that there is justice and equality.

An overview of the amendments proposed in the Bill are placed below;

Overview of Amendments Proposed                                                       

PARTICULARS EXISTING PROVISIONS PROPOSED PROVISIONS
     
General provision for penalty PENALTY (Section 270A)

Under-reporting – @50% of tax

Misreporting – @200% of tax

(Under-reporting/ Misreporting income is normally difference between returned income and assessed income)

 No changes proposed
Provisions for taxation & penalty of unexplained credit, investment, cash and other assets TAX  (Section 115BBE)

Flat rate of tax @30% + surcharge + cess

(No expense, deductions, set-off is allowed)

 

 TAX  (Section 115BBE)

Flat rate of tax @60% + surcharge @25% of tax (i.e. 15% of such income). So total incidence of tax is 75% approx.

(No expense, deductions, set-off is allowed)

PENALTY (Section 271AAC)

If Assessing Officer determines income referred to in section 115BBE, penalty @10% of tax payable in addition to tax (including surcharge) of 75%.
Penalty for search  seizure cases Penalty (271AAB)

(i) 10% of income, if admitted, returned and taxes are paid

(ii) 20% of income, if not admitted but returned and taxes are paid

(iii) 60% of income in any other case

 Penalty (271AAB)

(i) 30% of income, if admitted, returned and taxes are paid

(ii) 60% of income in any other case
Taxation and Investment Regime for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 2016’ (PMGKY) New Taxation and InvestmentRegime Undisclosed income in the form of cash & bank deposit can be declared:

(A) Tax, Surcharge, Penalty payable

Tax                   @30% of income declared

Surcharge          @33% of tax

Penalty              @10% of income declared

Total                  @50% of income (approx.)

(B)  Deposit

25% of declared income to be deposited in interest

free Deposit Scheme for four years.

About Dinesh Singh Rawat

Dinesh Singh Rawat Writes investigative and Geopolitics news.

Comments are closed.

All copy Rights reserved with www.abclive.in
ABC Future Media: ABC Live is an online news venture of ABC News & Info Services