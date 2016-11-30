Nutritional Based Subsidy Scheme Brings Fertilizers Price Down

New Delhi (ABC Live): Nutritional Based Subsidy Scheme : Under the NBS Scheme for P(Phosphate) &K(Potash) fertilizers, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) is fixed by the fertilizer companies as per market dynamics. The MRP of P&K fertilizers depends on the international prices of P&K fertilizers and its raw material and exchange rate.

To curb the price rise of P&K fertilizers, the Government is scrutinizing the cost data submitted by the fertilizer companies from 2012-13 to verify the reasonableness of MRPs of the fertilizers fixed by these fertilizers companies. The Government has engaged Cost Accountants/ Firms for the scrutiny of the cost data and to submit reports on the reasonableness of the MRPs fixed by the companies.

In cases, where after scrutiny, unreasonableness of MRP is established or where there is no correlation between the cost of production or acquisition and the MRP printed on the bags, the subsidy may be restricted or denied even if the product is otherwise eligible for subsidy under NBS. In proven case of abuse of subsidy mechanism, Department of Fertilizers, on the recommendation of Inter-Ministerial Committee, may exclude any grade/grades of fertilizers of a particular company or the fertilizer company itself from the NBS(Nutritional Based Subsidy) scheme.

With fall in international prices of P&K fertilizers, fertilizer companies in the month of June 2016 has reduced the MRP of MOP, DAP and NPK by Rs. 5000/MT, Rs. 2500/MT and Rs. 1000/MT respectively.

The P&K Fertilizers are under Open Government License. Hence, the production and sale of these fertilizers are basically the commercial decisions of the companies. The Government doesn’t interfere in the decisions of the companies. However, the Government is promoting use of Single Super Phosphate(SSP) which is a low cost indigenous fertilizer and substitute for Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP). Recently, the Government has removed the minimum production criteria for SSP manufacturers to be eligible for subsidy under the NBS Scheme.

Earlier, the SSP manufactures had to produce half of their installed capacity or 40,000 MT, whichever is lower during the production year, to be eligible for subsidy under the NBS Scheme. In addition to that the Department is also allowing marketing arrangements between the SSP manufacturers and registered fertilizer companies to enable the SSP manufacturers to sell their products through a larger marketing network of the bigger companies. After implementation of the NBS Scheme, subsidy outgo is going down year by year as can be seen in the table mentioned below:

(Rs. in crore)

Year Subsidy outgo on P&K fertilizers 2005-06 6596.19 2006-07 10298.12 2007-08 16933.80 2008-09 65554.79 2009-10 39452.06 2010-11 41500.00 2011-12 36107.94 2012-13 30576.10 2013-14 29426.86 2014-15 20667.30 2015-16 21937.56 2016-17 (BE) 18999.99

This information was given by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shipping, Road Transport & Highways Sh. Mansukh L. Mandaviya in the Lok Sabha today.