Nuclear Power to Help in Achieving SDGs

New Delhi (ABC Live): SDGs : Young academics and professionals will have the opportunity to share their views on the role of nuclear power technologies in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a major international conference next year, part of efforts to prepare the next generation of leaders in the industry.

‘Next Generation Nuclear Systems: The Force Awakens’ is an IAEA-organized youth event held in conjunction with the International Conference on Fast Reactors and Related Fuel Cycles (FR17), to take place from 26 to 29 June, 2017 in Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation. The event will feature a competition in which applicants have until December 12, 2016 to submit a research proposal or a speech on a theme related to innovative nuclear technologies and their contribution to SDGs 7 (affordable and clean energy), 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure) and 13 (climate action).

The competition is organized into two parts: The Young Innovator challenge gives applicants the chance to submit a preliminary research proposal highlighting an original idea on nuclear power technology and how it can help to achieve one or more of the SDGs mentioned above. The Young Global Leader challenge, on the other hand, is an opportunity for applicants to prepare a speech and a related presentation on the theme, ‘Next Generation Nuclear Systems for Sustainable Development’. Applicants may only participate in one of the two challenges.

“The FR17 Conference will not only provide a platform for the scientific community to share ideas, but will also involve the young generation,” said Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Deputy Director General and head of the Department of Nuclear Energy. “It is our duty to prepare the next generation to take over the responsibilities and invest in their development.”

The event is organized in cooperation with the International Youth Nuclear Congress (IYNC) and the European Nuclear Society – Young Generation Network (ENS-YGN), which bring together young professionals from across the world.

The competition is open to applicants from IAEA Member States who are below 35 years of age.

Winners will receive a certificate signed by IAEA Director General, Yukiya Amano, financial support to attend the FR17 conference in Yekaterinburg and a chance to visit the largest operational fast reactor in the world – the BN800 type Beloyarsk-4 in Yekaterinburg

The first International Conference on Fast Reactors and Related Fuel Cycles (FR09) was held in Kyoto, Japan, in 2009 and was subtitled “Challenges and Opportunities”. The second conference (FR13) was held in Paris, France, in 2013 with the theme “Safe Technologies and Sustainable Scenarios” and was attended by some 700 experts from 27 countries and 4 international organizations representing different fields of fast reactor and related fuel cycle technologies. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) now proposes, almost four years later, to bring the fast reactor and related fuel cycle community together again. The Russian Federation’s State Atomic Energy Corporation “Rosatom” has proposed to host the conference in Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation. One of the main reasons for this proposed venue is that the sodium cooled fast reactor BN-800 was connected to the grid in December 2015 at the Beloyarsk nuclear power plant (NPP), which is located in the vicinity of Yekaterinburg. BN-800 is a successor of the BN-600 reactor that has been in operation at the Beloyarsk NPP since 1980.

The nuclear industry has from its inception recognized the important role of fast reactors and related fuel cycles in ensuring the long term sustainability of nuclear power. Fast reactors operated in a closed fuel cycle help to improve the utilization of resources — both fissile and fertile materials — used in nuclear fuels. This improvement is possible because fast reactors can breed fissile materials and, using modern fuel cycle technologies, recycle materials bred in these reactors. In this way, fast reactors and related fuel cycle technologies can make an enormous contribution to the sustainability of nuclear energy production. They have the potential to produce a hundred times more energy from natural uranium resources. At the same time, fast neutrons favour fission of heavy atoms, instead of capture, so they can also be used to transmute minor actinides, thereby reducing the demands on geological repositories for the final disposal of nuclear waste.

Many countries are actively developing reactor, coolant, fuel and fuel cycle technologies. Reactor technologies under development include sodium- , lead- , gas-, molten salt- and even supercritical water-cooled systems and technologies and accelerator-driven systems. In parallel, several demonstration projects, ranging from small to large scale, are under study or construction.

For such nuclear energy systems to become viable for industrial deployment in the coming decades, designers will have to increase their level of safety in order to gain public acceptance. Harmonization of safety standards at the international level could play a leading role in achieving these goals.

B. Purpose and Objectives

The purpose of the conference is to provide a forum to exchange information on national and international programmes, and more generally new development s and experience, in the field of fast reactors and related fuel cycle technologies. A first goal is to identify and discuss strategic and technical options that may have been proposed by individual countries or companies. Another goal is to promote the development of fast reactors and related fuel cycle technologies in a safe, proliferation resistant and cost-effective manner. A third goal is to identify gaps and key issues that need to be addressed in relation to the industrial deployment of fast reactors with a closed fuel cycle. A fourth goal is to engage young scientists and engineers in this field, in particular with regard to the development of innovative fast reactor concepts.

