NITI Aayog Plans Evergreen Revolution

New Delhi (ABC Live):Evergreen Revolution :The NITI Aayog has drafted the three years action plan for all the sectors including agriculture. The details of the action plan may be obtained from the link http://niti.gov.in. The action plan on agriculture deals with remunerative prices for farmers and raising productivity.

Strategy chalked out for increase in production of pulses, use of wasteland, seed village programme and model contract farming are as below:-

Increase in production of Pulses

National Food Security Mission (NFSM-Pulses) is being implemented in 638 districts of 29 States in the country. The interventions covered under NFSM-Pulses include cluster demonstrations on improved package of practices, demonstrations on cropping system, distribution of High Yielding Varieties (HYVs), INM, IPM, resource conservation technologies/tools, efficient water application tools and cropping system based training for increasing production and productivity of pulses.

Under this scheme, new initiatives have been taken up during 2016-17 i.e., creation of seed hubs, breeder seed production, minikit distribution, cluster frontline demonstrations etc.

Use of wasteland

PMKSY is principally for development of rainfed portions of net cultivated & culturable wastelands.

Seed Village programme

To upgrade the quality of farmer’s saved seeds financial assistance for distribution of foundation/certified seeds at 50% cost of the seeds for agricultural crops for half an acre per farmer was available up to the year 2013-14. From the year 2014-15, the financial assistance for distribution of foundation/certified seeds at 50% cost of the seeds for cereal crops and 60% for pulses, oilseeds, fodder and green manure crops for production of quality seeds is now available for one acre per farmer.

Certified Seed Production of Pulses, oilseeds, Fodder & Green Manure crops through Seed Village.

In order to enhance certified seed production of Pulses, oilseeds, Fodder & Green manure crops in the country, this component has been initiated from 2014-15. Under this component the financial assistance for distribution of foundation seeds at 75% cost of the seeds for pulses, oilseeds, fodder and green manure crops for production of Certified Seeds is available for the farmers.

The above schemes are demand driven and implemented by the States/implementing agencies for benefiting the farmers.

Model Contract Farming Act

In pursuance of announcement in the Union budget 2017-18, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has constituted a Committee on 28.02.2017 to formulate a Model Contract Farming Act for adoption by the States. This Model Act on Contract Farming would address the constraints in promoting contract farming in a holistic manner by the States.

The agriculture and allied sector road map endeavours growth of agriculture for meeting food and nutrition security of the country.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Parshottam Rupala, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, today.