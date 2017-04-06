NCSM Sets Up 4 Science Cities in India

New Delhi (ABC Live): NCSM : The following Science Cities have been set up by Ministry of Culture through National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an Autonomous Organisation under the Ministry of Culture.

Sl. No. Names of the Science Cities functioning under NCSM State-wise location 01 Science City, Kolkata West Bengal 02 Regional Science City, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

In addition, Pushpa Gujral Science City at Kapurtala, Punjab and Gujarat Science City at Ahmadabad, Gujarat have been set up by Council of Pushpa Gujral Science City, Punjab and Gujarat Council of Science City, Gujarat respectively with financial assistance from the Ministry of Culture.

The proposal for setting up of a Science City at Guwahati in the state of Assam has also been approved.

The Science Cities Scheme provides for setting up of Science Cities in all the states of the country is subject to availability of funds for this purpose. States desirous of setting up a Science City under the Science Cities Scheme have to provide land, share the cost of setting up of facilities and corpus for upkeep and maintenance, and meet other commitments as per norms of the Scheme.

Proposals have been received from Governments of Bihar, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh to set up Science Cities.

The Scheme does not specify any time limit for setting up of Science Cities in all States/Union Territories. In case of approved projects, the time frame for completion of the project as per the Scheme is about 54 months from the date of start of the project.

The objectives for establishing a Science City, inter alia include:

To portray the growth of science and technology and their applications in industry and human welfare.

To popularize and to enhance understanding of science and technology in cities, urban and rural areas for the benefit of students and for the common man

This information was given by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.