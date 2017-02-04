National Dialysis Programme Gets Rs 153 Crores Budget

New Delhi (ABC Live):Pursuant to announcement in Union Budget 2016-17 regarding starting of ‘National Dialysis Programme’ under NHM, the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme was rolled out in 2016. The State/UT wise approvals accorded under National Health Mission (NHM) based on proposals received from the States/UT in 2016-17 (upto December, 2016) for provision of free dialysis services to the poor is placed below:

(Rs in Lakhs)

S. No State/UT Amount Approved ( As on December 2016 )

1 Andhra Pradesh 1170

2 Arunachal Pradesh 100

3 Assam 360

4 Bihar 2000

5 Chhattisgarh 600

6 Goa 499

7 Gujarat 300

8 Haryana 400

9 Himachal Pradesh 100

10 Jammu & Kashmir 200

11 Jharkhand 630

12 Karnataka 2000

13 Kerala 40

14 Madhya Pradesh 1874.64

15 Maharashtra 673.41

16 Manipur# 115.2

17 Meghalaya 100

18 Mizoram** 0

19 Nagaland 46.74

20 Odisha 200

21 Punjab 100

22 Rajasthan 500

23 Sikkim 25

24 Tamil Nadu 425.99

25 Telangana 140

26 Tripura 192

27 Uttarakhand 400

28 Uttar Pradesh 1051.2

29 West Bengal 737

30 A& N Islands 0

31 Chandigarh 0

32 D & N Haveli 0

33 Daman & Diu 0

34 Delhi 300

35 Lakshadweep 0

36 Puducherry 0

Total 15280.2

#Approval for Operationalisation of Dialysis Unit at RIMS, JNIMS and Private Hospitals through PPP Model

**State was approved 4 Dialyis machines previously. 2 functional in Aizawal and 2 would be functional in DH Lunglei.

The Guidelines for Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme envisage provision of dialysis services under NHM in PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode.

As per the guidelines, the private partner is to provide medical human resource, dialysis machine along with Reverse Osmosis (RO) water plant infrastructure, dialyzer and consumables, while the space, power, and water supply within District Hospitals is to be provided by the State Government.

Immediately after announcement in Union Budget 2016-17, based on study of relevant models on dialysis services being operated under PPP mode in States and consultation with experts in this field as well as private service providers, the guidelines including model Request for Proposal (RFP) were developed and released on 7th April 2016 itself. Thereafter all States were requested to incorporate proposal in their NHM Programme Implementation Plans. As on date, approval has been provided to all States.

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Faggan Singh Kulaste stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha here today.