National Dialysis Program Gets Rs 153 Crores

New Delhi (ABC Live): National Dialysis Program :In the Union Budget, 2016-17, the Union Government announced a new Programme, namely, the National Dialysis Program through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode under the National Health Mission (NHM). Public Health being a State Subject, under NHM support is provided to States/ UTs for strengthening of their healthcare systems including for provision of dialysis services based on the requirements posed them in their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs).
The State/UT -wise approvals accorded under NHM so far for dialysis services for the year 2016-17 is given below:
|S. No
|State/UT
|Amount Approved (Rs in Lakhs)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|1170
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|100
|3
|Assam
|360
|4
|Bihar
|2000
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|600
|6
|Goa
|499
|7
|Gujarat
|300
|8
|Haryana
|400
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|100
|10
|Jammu & Kashmir
|200
|11
|Jharkhand
|630
|12
|Karnataka
|2000
|13
|Kerala
|40
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|1874.64
|15
|Maharashtra
|673.41
|16
|Manipur#
|115.2
|17
|Meghalaya
|100
|18
|Mizoram**
|0
|19
|Nagaland
|46.74
|20
|Odisha
|200
|21
|Punjab
|100
|22
|Rajasthan
|500
|23
|Sikkim
|25
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|425.99
|25
|Telangana
|140
|26
|Tripura
|192
|27
|Uttarakhand
|400
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|1051.2
|29
|West Bengal
|737
|30
|A& N Islands
|0
|31
|Chandigarh
|0
|32
|D & N Haveli
|0
|33
|Daman & Diu
|0
|34
|Delhi
|300
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|0
|Total
|15280.2
#Approval for Operationalisation of Dialysis Unit at RIMS, JNIMS and Private Hospitals through PPP Model
**State was approved 4 Dialyis machines previously. 2 functional in Aizawal and 2 would be functional in DH Lunglei.
The list of states where dialysis services are reported to be functional at districts hospitals /Sub district hospitals are given below:
|Sr. No
|State/UT
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|2
|Bihar
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|4
|Goa
|5
|Gujarat
|6
|Himachal Pradesh
|7
|Karnataka
|8
|Kerala
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|10
|Maharashtra
|11
|Mizoram
|12
|Manipur*
|13
|Nagaland
|14
|Punjab
|15
|Rajasthan
|16
|Sikkim
|17
|Tamil Nadu
|18
|Telangana
|19
|Uttarakhand
|20
|West Bengal
|21
|A& N Islands
|22
|Chandigarh
|23
|D & N Haveli
|24
|Daman & Diu
|25
|Delhi
|26
|Lakshadweep
|27
|Puducherry
* RIMS Medical College and JNIMS
Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Faggan Singh Kulaste stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.