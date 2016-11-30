ABC Breaking News

National Dialysis Program Gets Rs 153 Crores

November 30, 2016

New Delhi (ABC Live): National Dialysis Program :In the Union Budget, 2016-17, the  Union  Government announced a new Programme, namely, the National Dialysis Program through Public Private Partnership (PPP)  mode under the National Health Mission (NHM). Public Health being a State Subject, under NHM support is provided to States/ UTs for strengthening of their healthcare systems including  for provision of dialysis services based on the requirements posed them in their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs).

The State/UT -wise approvals accorded under NHM so far for dialysis services for the year 2016-17 is given below:

 

S. No State/UT Amount Approved (Rs in Lakhs)
1 Andhra Pradesh 1170
2 Arunachal Pradesh 100
3 Assam 360
4 Bihar 2000
5 Chhattisgarh 600
6 Goa 499
7 Gujarat 300
8 Haryana 400
9 Himachal Pradesh 100
10 Jammu & Kashmir 200
11 Jharkhand 630
12 Karnataka 2000
13 Kerala 40
14 Madhya Pradesh 1874.64
15 Maharashtra 673.41
16 Manipur# 115.2
17 Meghalaya 100
18 Mizoram** 0
19 Nagaland 46.74
20 Odisha 200
21 Punjab 100
22 Rajasthan 500
23 Sikkim 25
24 Tamil Nadu 425.99
25 Telangana 140
26 Tripura 192
27 Uttarakhand 400
28 Uttar Pradesh 1051.2
29 West Bengal 737
30 A& N Islands 0
31 Chandigarh 0
32 D & N Haveli 0
33 Daman & Diu 0
34 Delhi 300
35 Lakshadweep 0
36 Puducherry 0
  Total 15280.2

 

#Approval for Operationalisation of Dialysis Unit at RIMS, JNIMS and Private Hospitals through PPP Model

**State was approved 4 Dialyis machines previously. 2 functional in Aizawal and 2 would be functional in DH Lunglei.

 

The list of states where dialysis services are reported to be functional at districts hospitals /Sub district hospitals are given below:

 

Sr. No State/UT
1 Andhra Pradesh
2 Bihar
3 Chhattisgarh
4 Goa
5 Gujarat
6 Himachal Pradesh
7 Karnataka
8 Kerala
9 Madhya Pradesh
10 Maharashtra
11 Mizoram
12 Manipur*
13 Nagaland
14 Punjab
15 Rajasthan
16 Sikkim
17 Tamil Nadu
18 Telangana
19 Uttarakhand
20 West Bengal
21 A& N Islands
22 Chandigarh
23 D & N Haveli
24 Daman & Diu
25 Delhi
26 Lakshadweep
27 Puducherry

* RIMS Medical College and JNIMS

Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Faggan Singh Kulaste stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.

