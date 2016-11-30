National Dialysis Program Gets Rs 153 Crores

New Delhi (ABC Live): National Dialysis Program :In the Union Budget, 2016-17, the Union Government announced a new Programme, namely, the National Dialysis Program through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode under the National Health Mission (NHM). Public Health being a State Subject, under NHM support is provided to States/ UTs for strengthening of their healthcare systems including for provision of dialysis services based on the requirements posed them in their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs).

The State/UT -wise approvals accorded under NHM so far for dialysis services for the year 2016-17 is given below:

S. No State/UT Amount Approved (Rs in Lakhs) 1 Andhra Pradesh 1170 2 Arunachal Pradesh 100 3 Assam 360 4 Bihar 2000 5 Chhattisgarh 600 6 Goa 499 7 Gujarat 300 8 Haryana 400 9 Himachal Pradesh 100 10 Jammu & Kashmir 200 11 Jharkhand 630 12 Karnataka 2000 13 Kerala 40 14 Madhya Pradesh 1874.64 15 Maharashtra 673.41 16 Manipur# 115.2 17 Meghalaya 100 18 Mizoram** 0 19 Nagaland 46.74 20 Odisha 200 21 Punjab 100 22 Rajasthan 500 23 Sikkim 25 24 Tamil Nadu 425.99 25 Telangana 140 26 Tripura 192 27 Uttarakhand 400 28 Uttar Pradesh 1051.2 29 West Bengal 737 30 A& N Islands 0 31 Chandigarh 0 32 D & N Haveli 0 33 Daman & Diu 0 34 Delhi 300 35 Lakshadweep 0 36 Puducherry 0 Total 15280.2

#Approval for Operationalisation of Dialysis Unit at RIMS, JNIMS and Private Hospitals through PPP Model

**State was approved 4 Dialyis machines previously. 2 functional in Aizawal and 2 would be functional in DH Lunglei.

The list of states where dialysis services are reported to be functional at districts hospitals /Sub district hospitals are given below:

Sr. No State/UT 1 Andhra Pradesh 2 Bihar 3 Chhattisgarh 4 Goa 5 Gujarat 6 Himachal Pradesh 7 Karnataka 8 Kerala 9 Madhya Pradesh 10 Maharashtra 11 Mizoram 12 Manipur* 13 Nagaland 14 Punjab 15 Rajasthan 16 Sikkim 17 Tamil Nadu 18 Telangana 19 Uttarakhand 20 West Bengal 21 A& N Islands 22 Chandigarh 23 D & N Haveli 24 Daman & Diu 25 Delhi 26 Lakshadweep 27 Puducherry

* RIMS Medical College and JNIMS

Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh Faggan Singh Kulaste stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha here today.