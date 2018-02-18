Modi Arunachal Pradesh Visit, A Geopolitics Message to China

Itanagar (ABC Live): Modi Arunachal Pradesh Visit: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Land of the Rising Sun has Geopolitical Message to China that India is ready to negotiate its Border Issues with China on tough grounds.

In changing the earlier line of action on dealing China on Arunachal Pradesh India has rejected the Chinese protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Arunachal Pradesh, the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’, as Arunachal Pradesh is popularly known.

In a strong reaction to China’s objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Arunachal Pradesh India stated Its leaders and citizens of India have the right to visit the Arunachal Pradesh as it is an integral part of the country.

“Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. Our leaders and people have the right to visit Arunachal Pradesh,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters when asked about Chinese objection.

“China’s position on the China-India boundary question is consistent and clear-cut,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang in response to reports that Modi visited the so-called Arunachal Pradesh Thursday.

It is to mention that Prime Minister Modi Visited Capital of Arunachal Pradesh Thursday to inaugurated the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre and State Civil secretariat to the nation.

Further Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences.

The Indian government has sanctioned development activities in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh like a 1,800 km long highway that will run parallel to the Chinese border.

The India government to encourage settlements in the disputed region as well as major infrastructure projects amount to $830 million.

Arunachal capital Itanagar was put on the Indian railway map on in Month of April 2014 when the first passenger train of about 400 commuters arrived at Naharlagun thus became the second state capital among the eight north-eastern states after Guwahati to be put on the railway map of India.

The ambitious railway line project, estimated to cost Rs 156 crore (re-estimated at Rs 371.33 crore by the Railway Board on July 7, 2009), had missed its target of December 2011 repeatedly.