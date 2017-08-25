Modi Interacts with Indian Red Tape for Smart Governance

New Delhi (ABC Live):Smart Governance Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, met and interacted with a group of over 70 Additional Secretaries and Joint Secretaries serving in the Government of India. This was the first of five such interactions.

During the interaction, officers shared their experiences on subjects such as a digital and smart governance, administrative procedures and accountability, transparency, doubling of farmers’ income, skill development, Swachh Bharat, consumer rights, environment protection, and building of New India by 2022.

The Prime Minister said the combination of development and good governance is essential for the welfare and satisfaction of citizens. He said good governance should be a priority for the officers. He emphasized the need for all wings of Government to work in harmony, and synchronisation, to achieve the best possible results. He said all officers must keep the poor and the ordinary citizens in their minds while taking decisions.

The Prime Minister said the world is looking to India with positive expectations. He said the entire world feels that a successful India is vital for a global balance. He said there is also a strong undercurrent for excellence from the common citizens of India. Youth from humble backgrounds, with very limited resources are achieving best positions in competitive exams and sports. He asked the officers to work to promote this spontaneous upsurge of talent, recalling the spirit and energy that they themselves would have possessed in the first three years of their service.

The Prime Minister said this was a unique opportunity for officers to deliver their utmost for the benefit of the nation. He emphasized the importance of breaking silos, and efficient internal communication between various departments of the Government. He also underlined the necessity of speed and efficiency in decision making. He said that honest decision making with good intention would always be encouraged by the Union Government. He asked the officers to focus attention on the 100 most backward districts of India, so that they can be brought up to the national average level, on various development parameters.