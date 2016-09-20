Micronesia Signs Paris Climate Change Agreement

New York (ABC Live); Paris Climate Change Agreement :The Federated States of Micronesia have deposited their instrument of ratification of the Paris Agreement with the United Nations on15 September 2016.

At the twenty-first session of the Conference of the Parties (COP), held in Paris, France, the Parties adopted the Paris Climate Change Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.



The Agreement was opened for signature on 22 April 2016 at a high-level signature ceremony convened by the Secretary General in New York. At that ceremony, 174 States and the European Union signed the agreement and 15 States also deposited their instruments of ratification.



As of 15 September 2016, there are 180 signatories to the Paris Agreement. Of these, 28 States have also deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance or approval accounting in total for 39.08% of the total global greenhouse gas emissions.

The Agreement shall enter into force on the thirtieth day after the date on which at least 55 Parties to the Convention accounting in total for at least an estimated 55 % of the total global greenhouse gas emissions have deposited their instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession with the Depositary.

Authoritative information on the status of the Paris Agreement, including information on signatories to the Agreement, ratification and entry into force, is provided by the Depositary, through the United Nations Treaty Collection website. Read more here.