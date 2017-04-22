ABC Breaking News

Meteorological Department Warns Extreme Weather

Posted by: Satish Bhasin April 22, 2017 in Green News Comments Off on Meteorological Department Warns Extreme Weather

New Delhi (ABC Live):India Meteorological Department has issued severe weather warning for the next four days as below:

22 April  Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail very likely at a few places over Jammu &Kashmir; at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal & Sikkim.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh.

Heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan, Jharkhand and interior Odisha.

Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail very likely at isolated places over Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at a few places with extremely heavy fall at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya. Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

24 April  Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya.

25 April Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya.

 

About Satish Bhasin

Satish Bhasin, is Editor ( Regional News) for ABC Live and remained instrumental in shaping ABC News & Info Services, the company owning ABC Live

