Meteorological Department Warns Extreme Weather

New Delhi (ABC Live):India Meteorological Department has issued severe weather warning for the next four days as below:
22 April Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail very likely at a few places over Jammu &Kashmir; at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal & Sikkim.
Thunderstorm accompanied with squall very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh.
Heat wave conditions very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan, Jharkhand and interior Odisha.
Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail very likely at isolated places over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.
Thunderstorm accompanied with squall very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at a few places with extremely heavy fall at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya. Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
24 April Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya.
25 April Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya.