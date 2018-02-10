Know The Whole Truth About Wheat Nutritional Value

New Delhi (ABC Live): Wheat Nutritional Value : The health benefits of wheat depend entirely on the form in which it is consumed. Hence to receive maximum benefit from the wholesomeness of wheat, it is important to choose wheat products made from whole wheat flour rather than those that are refined and stripped off their natural goodness.

These benefits are few when wheat has been processed into 60% extraction-bleached white flour. The standard procedure for preparation of most wheat products includes only 60% of the original wheat grain and removal of the rest 40%.

Unfortunately, the 40% that gets removed includes the bran and the germ of the wheat grain, which is the most nutrient-rich part of wheat.

In the process of making 60% extraction flour, over half of the vitamin B1, B2, B3 and E, folic acid, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, iron and fibre are lost.

Although some processing is necessary for palatability, safety and even nutrient bioavailability, there has been interest in the potential health benefits of high fibre food products for several years.

Along with wheat bran, the wheat germ also deserves its health-food status. The germ is the

vitamin and mineral rich embryo of the wheat kernel that is packed with important B-vitamins, high oil content and subsequently high amount of vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that is important for immune system functions, cancer prevention and blood glucose control in both healthy and diabetic individuals.

Increasing evidences are accumulating to show that fibre may actually reduces the risk of

certain chronic diseases in humans like diabetes, cardiac diseases and certain types of cancers too. Wheat contributes more than 50% of calories to the people on national level. Bread wheat contributes approximately 95% to the total wheat production, while another 4% comes from durum wheat and 1% from dicoccum wheat.

World wheat production for 2013-14 was projected at a record 708.89 Mt, up 53.69 Mt or 8% from 655.2 Mt in 2012-13, whereas global wheat consumption was projected at a record

706.47 Mt by USDA. In the last forty years in India, more than 200 wheat varieties are released for cultivation in the six mega wheat growing environments. Most of these varieties are released for cultivation under irrigated, high-fertility and timelysown conditions. Wheat consumption in India predominantly takes place in the form of homemade chapattis or rotis (unleavened flat bread) and custom milled atta (whole meal flour), while worldwide it is consumed mainly as bread.