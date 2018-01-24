Know The Known Traveller Digital Identity Concept

Davos (ABC Live): Known Traveller Digital Identity Concept : Forecasts indicate that cross-border travel will grow by 50% over the next decade and reach 1.8 billion international arrivals by 2030.

This increase presents an opportunity for the aviation, travel and tourism industry to further harness the economic benefits it contributes to GDP and job creation globally.

To take full advantage of the economic opportunities this increase in demand generates, stakeholders must confront pressures on the traveller journey, particularly the increased risk and related security requirements, as well as the limited growth capacity of travel- and border-related infrastructure.

Experts suggest that the monetary and economic costs of the current aviation security system will reach unsustainable levels in the coming decades. Digital innovations in travel security coupled with multistakeholder collaboration will unlock solutions to the challenges of today.

Traditionally, people have considered passenger facilitation and ensuring border security to be mutually exclusive.

As presented in the 2017 report on Digital Borders: Enabling a secure, seamless and personalized journey, incorporating new technologies into the process will dramatically reshape how the industry and governments manage the secure cross-border movement of people.

To do this, a cohesive vision for the future of security in travel must include usercentricity, digitization and trustful cooperation. Prior research Research undertaken with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and interviews with leaders of the 12 most advanced trusted-traveller and registered-traveller programmes revealed the impediments to achieving this future vision through such programmes alone.

Challenges include the expensive and human resource-intensive nature of implementation, the lack of trust between participating countries – which results in the duplication of vetting processes – and the low rates of adoption due to the cost and onerous nature of the application process.

As such, governments have a limited ability to reduce bottlenecks in screening and border management. Where registered traveller programmes have been adopted to improve uptake and implementation, determination of initial assessments remain dependent on the legacy system of risk-levels based on country of origin .

Digital Identity as a lever for change A paradigm shift towards a Known Traveller Digital Identity concept will radically transform the way in which legitimate travellers are securely and seamlessly facilitated across borders and bring to life the ideas discussed in Digital Borders.

The concept focuses on the use of travellermanaged digital identities, which will enable governments, in partnership with industry leaders and passengers, to conduct pre-vetting risk assessment and security procedures to enhance the seamless flow of travellers through borders. Security officials will redirect attention and resources to identifying threats, thus contributing to improved geopolitical security worldwide.

The Known Traveller Digital Identity concept provides multiple applications for government and industry, across and beyond the travel and tourism sector, to provide more personalized and value-added services to travellers.

Emerging technologies for achieving the paradigm shift To support the development of this concept, Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies will shift the Known Traveller Digital Identity from a concept to a reality:

Distributed ledger enables trust in the network without the control of one central authority 2. Cryptography allows an appropriate level of security in authorization and sharing of information Biometrics connect the physical and digital world and ensure the legitimate use of identity information Mobile interfaces and devices allow travellers to carry their digital identity with them and to choose to share it accordingly In addition, the growing adoption and use by state and non-state entities of electronic passports (ePassports) could provide the means to unlock new ways to facilitate the low-risk traveller’s journey, while still ensuring high levels of security. As expected with emerging technologies, sufficient evidence to identify the one “best” solution does not yet exist.

Every technological decision taken in designing such an innovative concept must be considered in terms of its anticipated advantages and disadvantages. Pilot tests of a prototype developed to try out these technologies will take place in 2018 in both a lab and real-life environment.

Institutional relationships for driving change The drive to achieve change must observe three key values. First, governments must commit to adopting individualized risk-based assessments of travellers.

In doing so, they will more efficiently identify and process the large majority of travellers who are low risk. Such pre-vetting saves time, which can be better spent concentrating on the detection of risks and threats. Second, pursuit of global interoperability cannot take precedence over governmental sovereignty in decisions about their citizens’ security.

The Known Traveller Digital Identity concept preserves the right of governments to make their own immigration and security decisions while upholding the principle of proportionality. Finally, the traveller must be given the opportunity to move from playing a passive role to one of active partnership in the security process.

By self-selecting the sharing of their digital identity, travellers will be integral to the security process and experience the reward of a more personalized and seamless journey.

Source: Know The Known Traveller Digital Identity Concept