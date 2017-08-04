Know MPLADS Funds Utilization of India

New Delhi (ABC Live): MPLADS Funds :The position of funds released and utilized during 2016-17 and 2017-18 (up to 30.06.2017) under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) is as under:-

Rs. in crore

Year Released Utilized Unspent Balance

2016-17 3499.50 3903.13 5029.28

(as on 31.03.2017)

2017-18 716.00 691.55 5097.15

(up to 30.06.2017) (as on 30.06.2017)

Note: (i) The figures are based on the latest monthly progress reports received from the Nodal District Authorities.

(ii) There is no incongruity in the figures since the funds are non-lapsable and unspent balances as well as interest are utilized in the subsequent year(s).

(iii) Unspent balance figures are net cumulative amount available with the Nodal Districts as on 31.03.2017 and as on 30.06.2017.

The funds under MPLADS are non-lapsable, both at the end of the Union Government and at the end of the District Authority i.e. the unspent balances of a particular year are utilized in the subsequent year (s). In view of the nature and dynamics of the scheme, the unutilized balances, which also include interest accrued, are bound to exist at any given point of time and utilization of MPLADS funds in the same financial year is not feasible.

Implementation of the MPLADS in the field is undertaken by the District Authorities as per the State Government’s technical, administrative and financial rules.

The monitoring mechanisms, wherein the roles of the Central Government, State Governments, District Authorities and Implementing Agencies are laid down, have been duly prescribed in the Guidelines on MPLADS. The Guidelines are available in the public domain, including on the official website of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (www.mospi.nic.in).

For timely execution of works, time-lines for (i) sanction of eligible works, (ii) rejection of ineligible works and (iii) completion of sanctioned works are prescribed in the Guidelines on MPLADS.

Government through the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation continuously monitors and emphasizes on expeditious utilisation of MPLADS funds and where references regarding delay, etc. in the implementation of the works come to notice, the concerned State Government/District Authority are requested to take the appropriate action.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation regularly reviews the implementation of the MPLADS through national-level review meetings with State Government/District officers and visits to States/Districts.

The Ministry continuously emphasizes on the qualitative, rule-bound and speedy implementation of the works under the Scheme.

This information was given by Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.